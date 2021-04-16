Name of Church St. Henry
Address 24750 W. Lower Buckeye Road, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Phone number 623-386-0175
Website www.sthenrybuckeye.com
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/sainthenrybuckeye/
Mass times Saturday vigil, 5 p.m. & 7 p.m. (Spanish). Sunday, 8 a.m., 10 a.m., noon (Spanish) and 6 p.m. (Spanish). Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday, 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, noon (with rosary at 11:30 a.m. and Adoration 12:30 – 5 pm.
Confessions Wednesday, 3 – 5 p.m. and Saturday, 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.
Names of priests Fr. Billy Kosco, pastor. Fr. Kevin Penkalski, parochial vicar. Fr. Kosco is a good-humored, passionate priest who is active in the community and has led the parish since 2013. Listen to his recent remarks on “devout” Catholic Joe Biden and abortion here. Listen to his homilies and other messages here. Fr. Penkalski is a newly ordained priest who began serving in the parish in 2020.
School No school.
Special activities and groups Knights of Columbus, Ladies of St. Henry, Men’s Ministry, Women of Solitude Guild (supports the Poor Clare Nuns of Tonopah), Eucharistic processions on the community (four in different parts of Buckeye in 2020).
Music Choirs, cantors, musicians, depending on the Mass.
Fellow parishioners English and Spanish-speaking communities.
Parking There is ample parking in lots surrounding the church.
Additional observations St. Henry is a parish of the Diocese of Phoenix serving 700 families. The first Catholic church in Buckeye, a Phoenix suburb, was a Franciscan mission church built of adobe bricks in 1906. The adobe bricks and overall structure began to crumble in the following decades, however, so a second St. Henry’s was built of red brick in 1947. It was upgraded from mission to parish status in 1956. The parish outgrew the second church, however, and the third, current church was built and dedicated in 1981. Planning is in the works for a 4th St. Henry’s Church, as the parish has continued to grow.
Does that church really have no windows?
I see windows.
How can that have been built to code? Looks like a death trap if there’s a fire.
Fr. Kosco of St. Henry parish gave a fiery sermon against abortion politics that has gone viral. He has the courage and grit that many of our bishops lack. God bless him.
If it’s nice enough to have a eucharistic procession outside, then it’s certainly nice enough to have mass outside.
Perhaps, but it’s not necessary to have Mass outside.
Safer to have Mass outside
Certainly, YFC. Agreed. Are you suggesting it’s not certainly nice enough to have mass[sic] inside where it is traditionally celebrated?
Much safer
Bill Maher, whom you probably admire, skewered the Democrats and the media for endless and exaggerated Covid fear porn. Even he’s had enough of it.
It’s just a flu.
Everybody has Mass inside but California. Since June 2020.
And we have 1/10th the amount of COVID of much of the country on a per capita basis.
We are almost there. We just need to vaccinate mask distance and outside a bit longer. By the middle to end of summer we ought to know.
Wrong. California has been mismanaged from the start. Republican governed states are doing the best. Look at Florida and Texas. Completely open. No restrictions. Almost no Covid. It was a lie from the very beginning.
Anonymous at April 18 12:15 PM is incorrect. Here are the 10 states with the most cases per capita. The number given are the cumulative number of cases per 100,000 population:
North Dakota 13,881
South Dakota 13,684
Rhode Island 13,607
Utah 12,253
Tennessee 11,953
Arizona 11,730
Iowa 11,411
Oklahoma 11,243
Wisconsin 11,194
Nebraska 11,191
New York comes in at number 21 with 10,265
California comes in at number below average at number 33 and 9,410 cases per 100,000
Keep in mind that both New York and California have enormous amounts of international travelers landing every day. Both have very compact metro areas.
Your Fellow Katholic: “We just need to vaccinate . . .”
That’s advice that will kill people.
You have _no idea_ what you’re talking about.
Again with the fear. You stay outside, I’ll be in the church.
Eucharistic processions don’t depend on weather necessarily, otherwise there wouldn’t be any in South Dakota! 🤪
Looks like plenty of doors for fire exit in emergency.
No windows because it gets very hot in Arizona, especially in Summer. Glass in windows conducts heat. Adobe much less so.