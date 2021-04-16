Name of Church St. Henry

Address 24750 W. Lower Buckeye Road, Buckeye, AZ 85326

Phone number 623-386-0175

Website www.sthenrybuckeye.com

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/sainthenrybuckeye/

Mass times Saturday vigil, 5 p.m. & 7 p.m. (Spanish). Sunday, 8 a.m., 10 a.m., noon (Spanish) and 6 p.m. (Spanish). Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday, 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, noon (with rosary at 11:30 a.m. and Adoration 12:30 – 5 pm.

Confessions Wednesday, 3 – 5 p.m. and Saturday, 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Names of priests Fr. Billy Kosco, pastor. Fr. Kevin Penkalski, parochial vicar. Fr. Kosco is a good-humored, passionate priest who is active in the community and has led the parish since 2013. Listen to his recent remarks on “devout” Catholic Joe Biden and abortion here. Listen to his homilies and other messages here. Fr. Penkalski is a newly ordained priest who began serving in the parish in 2020.

School No school.

Special activities and groups Knights of Columbus, Ladies of St. Henry, Men’s Ministry, Women of Solitude Guild (supports the Poor Clare Nuns of Tonopah), Eucharistic processions on the community (four in different parts of Buckeye in 2020).

Music Choirs, cantors, musicians, depending on the Mass.

Fellow parishioners English and Spanish-speaking communities.

Parking There is ample parking in lots surrounding the church.

Additional observations St. Henry is a parish of the Diocese of Phoenix serving 700 families. The first Catholic church in Buckeye, a Phoenix suburb, was a Franciscan mission church built of adobe bricks in 1906. The adobe bricks and overall structure began to crumble in the following decades, however, so a second St. Henry’s was built of red brick in 1947. It was upgraded from mission to parish status in 1956. The parish outgrew the second church, however, and the third, current church was built and dedicated in 1981. Planning is in the works for a 4th St. Henry’s Church, as the parish has continued to grow.