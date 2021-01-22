Name of Church North American Martyrs

Address 9924 232nd Street SW, Edmonds, WA 98020

Phone number (206) 641-6504

Website www.northamericanmartyrs.org

Mass times Sundays, 7 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. Monday – Thursday, 8 a.m. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. First Fridays, 8 a.m. & 12:10 p.m. First Saturdays, 10 a.m. All Latin Tridentine.

Confessions Sundays, during Mass. Weekdays, 30 minutes before Mass

Names of priests Fr. Joseph Heffernan, pastor. Fr. Caleb Insco, vicar. Both are members of the Fraternity of St. Peter, a traditional community of priests founded in 1988 which offers the Mass and sacraments according to the old rite. The mission of the Fraternity “is to sanctify priests through the traditional liturgy of the Roman Rite and to place them at the service of the Church.” Fr. Heffernan has served the parish since his ordination in 2014.

School No.

Special activities and groups daily rosary, adoration during the week, altar society, young adults group, Knights of the Sacred Heart (for boys and young men), girls group.

Music Schola Cantorum, sings during high Masses.

Fellow parishioners The parish serves more than 500 parishioners who prefer the traditional liturgy.

Parking There is a small lot beside the church and street parking.

Additional observations North American Martyrs shared space with the parish of St. Alphonsus, located northwest of downtown Seattle, for a decade before coming to Edmonds in 2019. The church is a former Lutheran church converted for Catholic worship. The church is small, with seating for 240 and overflow seating in the vestibule for 100 more. Renovations are ongoing, such as new lights recently installed in the church.