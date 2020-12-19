A leading LGBT activist group is calling for the Biden administration to create accreditation regulations of religious schools that would enforce acceptance of so-called transgender rights.
The pro-LGBT Human Rights Campaign issued its list of policy priorities for the incoming Biden administration, The Daily Signal reported on Monday
Among its priorities, the group’s Blueprint for Positive Change 2020 calls for the Education Department to update its regulations on school accreditation— including requiring religious schools to accommodate students based on their sexual orientation or gender identity.
Currently, the Human Rights group says, religious schools that “discriminate or that do not meet science based curricula standards” could be approved by accreditation agencies, which could simply be following their mandate to “respect the stated mission” of religious schools.
Instead, the group wants a new regulation from the Education Department to change that.
For years, legal experts have been discussing possible battles over access to federal benefits and accreditation of religious schools, based on their acceptance of ideas such as same-sex marriage and accommodation of persons identifying as LGBT.
During 2015 oral arguments in the Supreme Court’s Obergefell case, the landmark ruling that legalized same-sex marriage, the Obama administration’s solicitor general [Don Verrilli] suggested that religious schools opposed to the redefinition of marriage could lose their tax-exempt status if the Court defined same-sex marriage as a right.
In October, Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito wrote that the Obergefell ruling is already prompting conflicts to emerge, threatening the religious freedom of persons and groups who oppose the redefinition of marriage….
The above comes from a Dec. 15 story on the site of the Catholic News Agency.
I continue to believe children should receive factual, age appropriate information in this area. This would include why the Church and the parents disapprove of this activity. Better to learn at school and home than likely misinformation on the streets. Love the sinner, hate the sin.
Will Biden force gay agenda on Catholic schools? Answer: Bet on it… .gays always pretending to be victims while they undermine the entire culture.
Not on my seventh graders, he won’t.
God bless and give you wisdom, fortitude and protection, Tom Byrne. With teachers such as you, there is still hope for this nation, and world.
Try us, Mr. President…
Yes he will. And Cardinal Gregory will happily give him Communion, and Bishop McElroy will consider him a proud partner with the church.
I believe that it will be tied to the money they get for immigration support services , that makes up a large part of their budget , watch the jimmy martin and the hierarchy promote this or provide a weak defense , jon will tell us to obey our anointed shepherds on this as well.
It’s going to be up to faithful Catholics to protect Church teaching, and they may not receive help from many bishops,
Agreed..the Shepherds have abandoned the flock
Well stated, Martin Luther.
Tell me, good liberal Catholics, when have the bishops openly and publicly defend Church teaching in regards to sexual morals anytime in the last 10 years? Give me dates.
don’t biden purport to be irish ???
“When Irish Eyes are smilin’
all the World seems bright and Ga………???”
O, very clever. (Lots of laughs), except “gay” had a whole different meaning back then.
No wonder the Church keeps updating some of the books on the saints as that word was often used to describe how cheerful some of them were. I come across a few of those older books now and then. That is also one reason Latin is still the official language of the Latin Rite, meanings of words do not change in a dead language, whereas the vernacular constantly changes.
In my experience the gay agenda has already been adopted enthusiastically by at least 80% of “Catholic” schools. Only a small number will need to be forced to adopt it, if that is Biden’s intent.
What Catholic schools? They were compromised a long time ago yet parents still send their kids to them, fooling themselves that they are doing the right thing. What fools we mortals be.
I am a differdnt “Anon.” Many Catholic parents are now homeschooling their kids. Parents and churches need to teach kids Christian Morality.
Someday, hopefully, the Supreme Court may return to normalcy, and our country’s true, original Christian-inspired Constitution. Where babies are safe, with abortion being illegal— and Traditional Marriage, Home and Family are honored and upheld– with sex as part of lifelong Marriage, only– right where it belongs! Where gay sex acts are illegal, and chastity is taught and upheld nationwide, for all. No gay adoptions, either– a great moral, spiritual, and psychological danger, to innocent little children! The Catholic Church should long ago have excommunicated Biden, Pelosi, etc. None of them should be recognized as “Catholic!”
It’s tragic that some would condemn what they don’t understand. Gay people do not choose their orientation! All people are made in God’s image and likeness. What human knows God so well that that he assumes God created a Human Soul to desire something not Godly? That is arrogance. Unless you have struggled with any aspect of being gay or having a child who has been gay since birth or expresses transgender desires …you have no right to Judge! That is God’s realm.