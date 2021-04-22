…Pope Francis’ March visit to Iraq’s Grand Ayatollah al Sistani in the name of “co-existence” ignored Islam’s quest for religious dominance. The Vatican eases its advance with a newly launched ten-part webinar that recasts the mother of Jesus as “Mary, a Model of Faith for Christianity and Islam.”
Leading Islam-watcher William Kilpatrick warns against Christian credulity in illusions of multicultural harmony. He agreed to talk about misconceptions about the motivating tenets of this expansionist ideology.
Kilpatrick writes: “Historically, Christianity has been Europe’s strongest bulwark against Islamization. That heritage has been squandered to the point where it is almost lost.” His most recent book, What Catholics Need to Know About Islam, is an effort to reclaim that heritage….
Maureen Mullarkey: You write that Christians naively assume Muslims are allies against secularism and that Islamic family values and Christian family values are similar. Muslims oppose sexual permissiveness and other secularist enthusiasms. They uphold modesty, chastity, and piety. How do you explain the difference?
Kilpatrick: Christian family values have no substantial equivalent in traditional Islamic culture. Christian sexual norms and Christian emphasis on marital fidelity encourage respect for women. By contrast, Islamic sexual ethics devalue women. And this devaluation accounts for the high incidence of domestic violence in traditional Muslim households.
First among “family values” is male honor—an honor which largely depends on a man’s ability to control the women in his life. A wife or daughter who might jeopardize the honor of husband, father, or brother, risks severe punishment, even death.
A Muslim male’s control over women extends beyond honor killings to female genital mutilation, a cruelty designed to depress libido and safeguard virginity. Other practices—forced marriage, child marriage, temporary marriage, polygamy, wife-beating, and easy divorce (for men) are part of the warp and woof of Islamic society. The prevalence of these practices belies the notion that Christians and Muslims share similar family values.
MM: In 2017, the German parliament voted for same-sex marriage. All six Muslim members of Bundestag also voted in favor of the “marriage for all” measure. Does this not demonstrate that Muslims can assimilate into Western culture and adapt to its ideas of equality?
Kilpatrick: No, it doesn’t. Not if you consider the Muslim vote as a tactical measure. The vote for same-sex marriage opens a door to polygamy by dismantling the traditional Judeo-Christian understanding of marriage as a bond between one man and one woman.
The Muslim members’ vote can be seen as a covert step toward legitimizing sharia and, simultaneously, undermining a key cultural institution. Like same-sex marriage, polygamy is a destabilizing force in Western society. And destabilization—of family structure and economy—is a weapon in an incremental culture war. It serves the aims of jihad by weakening Western culture from within….
William Kilpatrick is the author of several books about Islam including Christianity, Islam, and Atheism, and The Politically Incorrect Guide to Jihad. His work is supported in part by the Shillman Foundation.
It’s about dividing America and waiting for their chance to pounce upon the nation in every way they can.
Voting in Germany is about dividing America? Wait? What?
It’s already here. All around you if you live here. Open you eyes. That is if you really care, which I doubt.
I live in middle America and haven’t seen a real live Muslim in over ten years.
That explains your comment. You are one of the blest ones. You have my apologies. Women in California are not so fortunate. Some of the Muslim women here even wore full face coverings with slits for their eyes before COVID 19. On the other hand, there are Muslim women who dress more provocatively than some Christian women. Those are often used to get men to convert to Islam as under Sharia Law, Muslim women who convert to other religions are killed if she goes back to Islamic territory.
I do pray the Mission Rosary for all the children and people of the world and their conversion, though it is no secret that I hate Sharia Law with its child brides, the marrying of first cousins and of multiple wives along with concubines, easy divorce and barbaric punishments such as cutting off men’s hands or feet for stealing.
This has got to be one of the craziest headlines CCD has ever published. The notion that same sex marriage is a tool to install sharia law is just downright crazytalk. The shariests hurl gay men from roofs in much of the fundamentalist islamic world, they don’t marry them.
Same sex marriage is crazytalk in itself. Let’s just all admit that before anything else.
YFC,
Actually, I was happy to read the headline and the article. I once knew a devout, orthodox Muslim who once, in the workplace, expressed support for gay marriage. I was surprised by this and never understood it – until now. This article has given intelligibility to that comment.
Some of the Afghanistan soldiers were using bacha bazi (boys) during the Afghan War, and our soldiers were told not to interfere. I read a documentary that Osama bin Laden was incensed when another Muslim tribe came to his village when he was a boy or a young man and raped children, including boys. That was why the Taliban stopped the use of bacha bazi. and had almost wiped it all out. Perhaps some of those homosexual thrown off the roofs of buildings were children molesters. There are almost always two sides to every story.
Please Anne TE, you are just making up a story about them being child molesters. Creating lies is a sin. If you even think there could possibly be another side to the story of throwing people off roofs, God help you.
Not at all. This practice in Afghanistan and elsewhere in Muslim countries has been well-attested. American soldiers were told not to interfere in the practice because of woke “cultural sensitivity” concerns. Islam is a maniacal, perverted, destructive philosophy in more ways than one. It’s not a religion, not from God.
YFC,
You may not be familiar with Islam. Mohammad consummated the marriage of his third wife, Aisha, when she was about 10. This age is the subject of debate within Islam, but the best-case scenario wouldn’t put her too much older.
Since Mohammad is considered in Islam to be the prototype of human behavior, child marriage continues to be acceptable among large numbers of Muslims, especially in countries with Sharia law. Of course, there are also Muslim who are against this practice.
While homosexual behavior is severely condemned in Islam, it’s reasonable to posit that this strong condemnation has begotten a secret, gay underground. It’s also reasonable to posit that if it’s acceptable for young girls to be penetrated, that it would might be acceptable for young boys as well.
No, YFC, I do not lie. There are documentaries on line all over the place about Bacha Bazi. Were all the homosexuals killed by the Taliban molesters? I doubt it, but some definitely were. Some perhaps were caught in the act. If when you were a boy or young man, some older man raped you and was doing horrible damage to your body, you would have a whole different perspective if another man came and took him off of you and killed him.
Bye the way, YFC. I read the Koran many years before 9/11. It was by accident, but I know what is in it. The Koran even says that more women go to hell than men. In some of the hadiths and under Sharia Law a Muslim man can marry a woman (usually a non Muslim one) for one night, have sex with her, then divorce her the next morning. The hadiths are all on line if you even both to look them up.
Talk about a “throw away” culture.
The hurling from the top of buildings is happenning in Syria and Saudi Arabia not Afghanistan, by mobs and by ISIS, not by Taliban.
If as you say, there are rapists among the gay men, they ought to be tried, convicted, then punished accordingly. Mob rule and instant death penalty without due process is never ever OK. If you believe that mobs hurling people from the tops of buildings is OK, then as I say, God help your soul.
Who will help your soul if you are an apologist for gay sex?
How do you know some were not tried by an Islamic court. You don’t know everything about their laws and don’t pretend you do.
You know Anne, I too accidentally read the Koran. I thought I was reading the collected short stories of Edgar Allen Poe and when I got to the end of it it finally dawned on me that I must have skipped over The Fall of the House of Usher.
Every Christian woman with any brains has that already figured out. I once went into a service station to pay for gas. The man behind the counter looked middle eastern, but I thought nothing of it until he said to me, “You are the only one?”
Not being sure what he said or meant, I replied, “Excuse me?”
He then repeated, “You are the only one?”
I ask him, “The only what?”
He answered, “the only wife.”
Puzzled I replied, “Ah, yes.”
On my way to put gas into my car, I pondered what he had said as I had never been asked such a question. Then I thought, “Oh, he’s Muslim.”
Interesting. I had wondered about that. Islam views and treats women as inferior to men. That’s not something from the ancient past. Think of Afghanistan and Saudi Arabia (to name only two examples) today. And, that might be an explanation why Muslims in political offices often support same-sex so-called “marriage.” Think of Congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib.
There is no doubt this is here in our nation already.
Let us pray for the conversion of Muslims and all.
Only the risen Christ can give us the dignity and hope that we all need.
AMEN! YFC
Those don’t look like Muslims to me. Those people are Muslims? And there’s more than six of them in the photo.
What does a Muslim look like? What does a Catholic “look like”? sheesh
Good questions, Anonymous. The other Anonymous should be able to figure out for him/herself that some in the picture are probably Muslims and some probably are not. Muslims come in every skin, hair and eye color for those who know anything about them. Many Afghan Muslims are as light as I am — in fact have lighter hair than I did at one time.
If you do some research and find the source of this picture, it’s stated that only the (very lightly) brown skinned woman in the middle is a Muslim.
To some of the writers in this comment block: I am frankly amazed and appalled at some of the stereotyping cited here. Too often we see a singular event, and assume that it represents the entirety of a group’s worldviews. I was most taken aback by the lines about “Christian sexual norms and Christian emphasis on marital fidelity encourage respect for women”.. Oh? How is respect for women defined? So many women of age tell me tales of the Church basically telling them to remain pure, get married, make babies, raise the kids and manage the house so that their good Catholic man can bring home the bacon. How many women went to their priests for counsel and guidance when their husbands became abusive, but rather than promote counseling, the priest would down play the abuse and suggest prayer and obedience. Respect for women? Deny them birth control so that they can plan how many children they can manage in the name of keeping sperm sacred?
And you say others are stereotyping? Some nerve.
Michael,
You seem to condemn stereotyping yet then go on and stereotype others.
Compared to Judaism and Islam, Christianity has traditionally had much greater respect for the dignity of women. The stereotypes that you mentioned are shallow and involve other issues that far transcend the topic of the dignity of women. You’ve truly muddled the philosophical waters.
Michael Dremer, the contraceptive pill, aka birth control pill, destroys women’s bodies and is one of the chief causes of our epidemic of breast cancer and other medical problems. The estrogen in the pill triggers it in certain women. I know because I survived breast cancer, and one of the reasons is that I never ever took the pill on a regular basis. You can read the label and see all the other serious medical conditions it causes in women, including blood clots, which can kill. The only safe thing is self control and/or married people using Natural Family Planning, which is quite scientific now.
You use your middle name?
To Michael Joseph Dremel: I am frankly amazed and appalled at some of your stereotyping cited here. Too often you see a singular event, and assume that it represents the entirety of a group’s worldviews
Thank you for explaining more deviant thinking from the “religion of peace.” Islam poses a real and serious danger to any country where the “religion of peace” gets a foothold. Islam means “submission to the word of God” (submission as defined by those islamists in control). Anyone who doesn’t submit will suffer grave consequences.