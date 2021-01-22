The Ursuline Sisters, who have served in Santa Rosa for more than 130 years, are announcing the sale of their property at 400 Angela Drive in Santa Rosa to the Marian Sisters of Santa Rosa.

After careful, sometimes painful discernment, the Ursuline Sisters have determined that they are no longer able to carry on their ministries from this location. Three years ago, Angela Center building was lost in the 2017 Tubbs Wildfire. The convent also suffered significant damage as did the surrounding landscape. It has taken three years to repair the damage, to rebuild the maintenance building, and return the grounds to a safe condition. Hence, a recent decision was made to sell the convent, as well as the adjacent property. The sisters wish to express their deepest gratitude to all the people who have supported them and graced their halls and grounds. We are truly blessed.

It is our desire that the Marian Sisters enjoy the property and make it their home for many years to come.

The founding sisters of the Marian Sisters of Santa Rosa, natives of California, were invited by Bishop Robert Vasa to establish the community in 2012. The community has grown rapidly and serves the Roman Catholic Diocese of Santa Rosa in the Catholic schools, chancery, and parish offices, as well as through catechetical instruction, retreat talks, youth events, liturgical music, and sacristy care.

“We are honored to work with the Ursuline Sisters through this transition,” Reverend Mother Teresa Christe, MSSR stated, “and we look forward to continuing to use this property for the glory of God and the salvation of souls. The acquisition of the property is a big step in deepening our roots in this community.”

The Marian Sisters of Santa Rosa hope to establish residence at Ursula Hall in Spring 2021.

For more information about the Marian Sisters of Santa Rosa, visit www.mariansisters.com.

The above comes from a Jan. 21 release from the Diocese of Santa Rosa.