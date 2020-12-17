The San Francisco Unified School District has decided to rename an elementary school named after California Democratic senator Dianne Feinstein, the Daily Mail reported Tuesday.

Dianne Feinstein Elementary School is 1 of 44 schools that will be renamed because the district deemed their namesakes “inappropriate” in October. Feinstein’s cancellable offense was raising a Confederate flag in front of San Francisco City Hall while serving as mayor in 1984. A 1984 copy of Workers Vanguard reported that “Dixie” Feinstein raised a Confederate flag over the San Francisco Civic Center and replaced the flag after racial-justice protesters tore it down.

Schools named after inventor Thomas Edison and Presidents George Washington, Herbert Hoover, and Abraham Lincoln will also be renamed. According to the district, Lincoln, who emancipated slaves, did not demonstrate that “black lives mattered to him.”

