The San Francisco Unified School District has decided to rename an elementary school named after California Democratic senator Dianne Feinstein, the Daily Mail reported Tuesday.
Dianne Feinstein Elementary School is 1 of 44 schools that will be renamed because the district deemed their namesakes “inappropriate” in October. Feinstein’s cancellable offense was raising a Confederate flag in front of San Francisco City Hall while serving as mayor in 1984. A 1984 copy of Workers Vanguard reported that “Dixie” Feinstein raised a Confederate flag over the San Francisco Civic Center and replaced the flag after racial-justice protesters tore it down.
Schools named after inventor Thomas Edison and Presidents George Washington, Herbert Hoover, and Abraham Lincoln will also be renamed. According to the district, Lincoln, who emancipated slaves, did not demonstrate that “black lives mattered to him.”
Full story at FreeBeacon.com.
Sen Feinstein is very popular in SF. The citizens may react very negatively.
But will it change ? how negative ? and angry email maybe ?, I think they may grouse but at the end of it it will be changed, feinstein has other things to worry about , this them eating their own. Like in Stalin’s time her name an picture will be removed
And, so it goes… the revolution continues to eat its own.
What happens when they find out about Harvey Milk’s “white privilege?” He worked for insurance companies and on Wall Street.
(San Francisco seems to have no problem with Milk’s sexual relations with underage boys.)
And, I thought she fell out of favor because she treated a Republican Senator civilly.
you know they’re coming for all the names of cailfirnia towns that reprent saints or theology.just a matter of time
When you sell your soul for political power, this is what you get. She knows the Torah and orthodox rabbis do not approve of “marriages” between two men or two women, and orthodox Judaism does not approve of abortion for just any old reason. When one keeps nipping away at the Ten Commandments, pretty soon there is nothing left.
As the Rev. Billy Graham, may he rest in peace, once said, “We do not break the Ten Commandments. We break ourselves upon them, Will she wake up before she dies?
The school board responsible for this, will probably ask that Lincoln school be renamed after George Floyd, the guy who was killed during an arrest, and had a criminal record including a violent armed home invasion, and several drug convictions.
Remember this for the next school board election, and vote every incumbent out of office, thanks
since Lincoln is in the “outsidelands”
maybe it could be re-named: Outer Darkness.”
nancy pelosi, joe biden and DiFi are all undergoing cognitive decline. Let’s
be fair to everybody. Rename Lincoln: Nancy Bidenstein High
How about Frankenstein High? that seems to fit this whole scenario.. Mad scientists started COVID, now they are trying to “fix” it with some vaccines from some sources just as evil..
It’s alive! It’s alive!
i hereby rescind my motion for Bidenstein High and
second Anne TE’s motion for Frankenstein High.
We have a Motion and a Second …. all in favor say “Aye!”
i think it’s pretty much unanimous …..
Israel is working on an ethical vaccine for COVID called Pluristem according to the Children of God for Life website. It seems to be made from placentas from newborn babies that have not been aborted. God bless them for that one.
There are several other ethical vaccines on that website that are developed from various means, insect cells, tobacco leaves and no cells. We should help those companies and help the ones that are making the unethical ones to change to ethical vaccines. There is no excuse for making vaccines from the aborted fetal cell lines.