When: Saturday, January 9, 2021, 8:00 AM
What: Join Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone and other pilgrims for Mass at St. Mary’s Cathedral, followed by a Rosary procession to the Bush Street Planned Parenthood clinic.
This will inaugurate a monthly mass and Rosary which will be held on the First Saturday of every month beginning February 6, 2021.
I think this is wonderful.
I was hoping with Covid and the lockdowns Bishops would be able to refocus on true spiritual needs and those important things like this that we need the whole church to be praying for as one. It does not say the intention but I would hope it is for the end of abortion and the change of heart of all Catholics and all people so that every child conceived is welcomed and loved.
May God bless Archbishop Cordileone and all who pray with him as well as expectant mothers and their children.
God bless Abp. Cordileone. Love to join him in this! However– for really good results, to save babies’ lives– “Madame Speaker” Nancy Pelosi and other “Catholic” abortion promoters/lawmakers really do need to be excommunicated, with stern words, for baby murders.