When: Saturday, January 9, 2021, 8:00 AM
Location: St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1111 Gough Street @Geary, San Francisco 94109

What: Join Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone and other pilgrims for Mass at St. Mary’s Cathedral, followed by a Rosary procession to the Bush Street Planned Parenthood clinic.

This will inaugurate a monthly mass and Rosary which will be held on the First Saturday of every month beginning February 6, 2021.

From Archdiocese of San Francisco.