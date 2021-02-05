More Catholics turn out each year to receive the ashes than any other holy day on the calendar. When Ash Wednesday arrives this year on Feb. 17 parishes will look for creative ways to distribute the ashes while maintaining Covid-19-related safe distancing.
The nature of Ash Wednesday – huge crowds, the direct touching of thousands of foreheads by church ministers – will make it a challenge. But in a Jan. 29 memo, the diocese offered several alternatives for distribution of the ashes.
In my humble opinion, this is another serious effort to avoid undue risks during the Covid pandemic while maintaining the substance of the rite.
The risks from getting covid from palm ashes is zero. I respect your comment and agree with it. Unfortunatly, it just makes people more fearful… in my humble opinion.
If getting the wuflu from solid objects was a real risk we should be self communing. A major no no but that would as you say, maintain the substance of the rite, right?
Oh my! Sounds like the new Bishop Rojas is just like the former Bishop Barnes. Sprinkle ashes on one’s head. I suspect the women congregants will surely appreciate having ashes scattered in their hairdo. Was not the point of ashes on the forehead to be seen as a sign of repentance? If ashes on the forehead are bad, are not Holy Communion wafers in the hand also just as bad? Can the Catholic Church do any more to discourage attendance?
And when the ashes whiff down into our nasal passages, we can all sneeze acapella and run all those who have not had their turn yet straight out of the area.
The Holy See’s Congegation for Divine Worship issued a decree that sprinkling ashes on the head should be done. Even before the pandemic, it was the custom in Rome and elsewhere to distribute ashes in that way. It signifies burial after death. Nothing wrong with it.
Now that the Supreme Court has ruled California can’t prohibit indoor worship, every bishop should open churches to indoor worship without delay. They never should have closed them to begin with. Yeah, that’s right, you pandemic fraidy-cats: churches should soon be open for indoor worship. You can stay home, if you choose, but I’m not.
Yes it’s time our Bishop Rojas opens the doors of our church so we can be inside & have a closer connection to the Mass & the Blessed Sacrament.
We want to see our priest & the Blessed Sacrament & for the priest to see all of the parishioners too.