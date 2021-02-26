A Sacramento Catholic K-8 school has removed three of its students after finding explicit images of their mother online.
Crystal Jackson is a Sacramento mom of three young boys who all attended Sacred Heart Parish School.
She is also a popular model on OnlyFans, an adult social media membership-based website.
When word got out about her online presence last month, Jackson and her husband said they sent an email to the principal of Sacred Heart explaining their online activity, insisting they are good parents and Catholics.
The couple even agreed to remove their children if that’s what the school wanted, but they claimed the school never responded.
They did not want to do an interview with FOX40, but gave an email they got this past Sunday from the school’s principal, Theresa Sparks, telling them their children are no longer allowed to attend Sacred Heart.
The email continued, “We therefore require that you find another school for your children and have no further association with ours.”
Mark Reichel, an attorney the family has hired, said he thinks the school is in the wrong, but that the California Education Code protects Sacred Heart.
“There’s a contract that says we reserve the right to disqualify your students, your children as students if we think it violates something that we don’t like or is inconsistent with the mission of the school,” Reichel said.
Included in their email to the Jackson family, Principal Sparks said she understands the children are not to blame.
However, she added the adult content is in conflict with the policies laid out in the parent-student handbook.
Full story at Fox40.com
Are there any same-sex married couples with kids in the school? Would the same be done in that situation? Other stories report that this woman and her husband rake in $150k per month from their photos. Amazing.
Mrs. Jackson claims she is a “good Catholic.” Good Catholics and others don’t put photos of themselves in sexually seductive lingerie on the internet for the world to see. (Of course, only paying members can see her photos.) She disrespects and degrades herself, all women and men. Isn’t charging for sexual encounters a lot like prostitution? Pray for her and her husband and, of course, their sons. Our Lady and Saint Joseph, pray for them. Her sons are being psychologically and spiritually abused by her behavior. (What kind of husband would tolerate this exploitation of his wife and harm to his children?). Pray that their pastor speaks with them both privately and soon. As all too often, children suffer because of the choices of their parents.
anonymous clergyman, thank you.
A lot of people’s first defense (Biden, Pelosi, Cain..) is “I’m a good Catholic.” I am not sure what they think being a good Catholic is.
When a woman has lost modesty, she has lost everything.
Admonish the sinner because they may genuinely not know that what they are doing is immoral.
Vanity is a sin. It is a sin that causes other sins.
Scandal is a sin-it is causing others to sin.
Even married people are called to be chaste.
If this is online pornography — it should not even exist! We should have stern laws and stern punishments for such filth! A stern talk by a priest to the filthy, dangerous parents should take place– these parents are unfit to care for their children– thd children should be removed by law, by the Social Services, from the home, and taken to a safe place. Parents should be prosecuted and punished– andv excommunicated.
I feel sorry for the kids. Innocent victims. Pastor should have handled it-not email.
Please, people, the woman was showing less skin in her pictures than you see at the beach or the pool. Total overreaction.
Christian woman don’t show more skin than that at the beach. Or they shouldn’t.
It is a sin to try to inspire lust. These are people who are exploiting sad, lonely people It is an online peep show.
It is also dangerous. To all of them. You don’t know what problems those who pay to see something like that have (and you are right that it really is not that hot).
Now any loony tune online can find out that these people have money and children.
Aside from the immorality of it, it is a senseless risk.
According to the news, 20-30% of the photos are nudes, but there are 4 women on it not just the original lady.
She wants women to support each other.
We are Catholics. We support each other in decency, righteousness and holiness, in purity and in Gospel values.
We admonish the sinner because that is merciful.
This is just citizens in the Central Valley, where there isn’t much to do and mostly nobodys live there, who haven’t aged well being envious of a woman who still has it in mid-life.
Still has what?
Posting certain pictures of oneself on line is extremely foolish and can get one stalked, raped and killed. One can see just about anyone’s house on line, if one has the address, and find out how to get there. My grandparents died in the late 1950’s, but I recently saw both inside and outside their old house and could see how it was modernized by searching the address. The house had been sold a few years ago, and the realtor still had the posting on line. It was legal and cost nothing. Beware of what you and others post, whether sinful or not.
Sacramento, in the northern end of the San Joquin [Central] Valley, is the State Capitol. Most major state pols live there. Fresno, Bakersfield, and Stockton are major cities in the Valley. Yes, it gets hot in the summer. But it is a major national source of fruits and vegetables.
The salad bowl of the world, my grandma told me.
They did an interview with Inside Edition. Part of the email read “Your apparent quest for high-profile controversy is in direct conflict with what we hope to impart to our students.”
So they got it. Trying to justifying by adding intimacy to their marriage. Nope!
Not when you are putting in online.
It is a sin.
The parents aren’t teachers nor staff at the school. I don’t get it. It’s not a quest for high-profile controversy. The pics were subscription. This school and parish are just asking for it when someone eventually and inevitable points out hypocrisy that will be uncovered. Everyone has a skeleton in his closet.
This is not in the closet. Or some past repented of sin. The couple should go to the priest, repent and work out a plan to change their lifestyle. So Jesus could say “go and sin no more”.
Going to the media shows they don’t get it. They “promised” God to raise their children “in” the faith.
I will pray and sacrifice for the family and the parish. Going to the media makes a circus out of something so holy and beautiful as marriage. Appears they sadly do not understand purity and chastity. And now many will use this as an excuse to hate Catholics and the Church more.
I agree with many others. The school should not have sent an email. But why did the parents say they would agree to take their kids out of school? But get an attorney?
Pornography consists in removing real or simulated sexual acts from the intimacy of the partners, in order to display them deliberately to third parties. It offends against chastity because it perverts the conjugal act, the intimate giving of spouses to each other. It does grave injury to the dignity of its participants (actors, vendors, the public), since each one becomes an object of base pleasure and illicit profit for others. It immerses all who are involved in the illusion of a fantasy world. It is a grave offense. Civil authorities should prevent the production and distribution of pornographic materials. CCC 2354
As far as I know, nothing the married couple was posting was any of what you posted.
Are bathing suit models immoral? Are all lingerie models immoral? Let’s get real about what this “controversy” is about.
Models are not sex workers. Bathing suits and lingerie models are not trying to provoke sexual interest. I think it is immodest and may be immoral, but the intention is not to provoke lust.
A Catholic school girl wearing her school uniform is not immodest or immoral. A sex worker wearing a Catholic school uniform and sexy-ing it up with poses and peeks is. This woman is capitalizing on a fetish. There are other fetishes where women or men are fully clothed but still provocative.
The morality of human acts depends on:
– the object chosen;
– the end in view or the intention;
– the circumstances of the action.
There are some actions where there is no intention or circumstance that can make it less immoral. These are called intrinsic evils. So if the woman did this under duress or in desperation or being coerced it could lessen her culpability. But I do not think ‘couple’s intimacy” or “the husband takes the photos” renders this less immoral.
Thank God, we are finally punishing the children for the sins of the parents! What took so long?
Every decision a parent makes effects their children. Pray to God for all children everywhere.
This is blowing up in the area. Now more moms and more Catholic schools are implicated. The other moms haven’t had their kids expelled yet. The bishop is going to have a huge headache over this. Pop your popcorn and stay tuned.
Inscrutable ways has the Lord. I told this story and your comment to someone who I consider a very worldly Catholic (goes to church, lives decently but not really very spiritual, all about food and drink and travel and shopping) Response: We need to remove ourselves from the world if this is what people are doing. Didn’t mean suicide, meant the Benedict Option. I’m still in shock but in a good way.
Well one good that might from this is that there might be more beach cover ups and cleavage covering camies sold. You can get them on line easily. There are a lot of blouses that some women would love to have but find them just too revealing. One can buy them and still not have the blouse be too revealing. They come in all sizes, lengths, types of material and colors from lower cut to mock turtle neck, and they often add pizzas to an otherwise boring outfit. One can use them in the winter to add color to a plain sweatshirt. And men NO thongs. It looks nasty.
Now you all go practice custody of the eyes.
Regarding my last post, I was thinking more along the line of cami inserts. It really is better if very revealing things are displayed on plastic models instead of real women. The more modest Jewish and Catholic websites do this, and if the more secular websites bother you when you go to choose clothing, go to those.
We are not judging these poor women. Something has gone horribly wrong. Apparently the marriage was in trouble.
For sex workers who do not know the Lord Jesus Christ, it is possible to leave the life and become clean again.
For those who have turned to sex work to feed a habit or to avoid violence, ask God for His help.
For those who just simply found an income stream, it is always a sin and one should repent and put all trust in God to support you and to provide.
Your heavenly Father knows all that you need. Seek first the way of God, His way of righteousness and all the rest will be given you besides. Matthew 6
There is a saint, St. Mary of Egypt, while not a sex worker, was very promiscuous and she repented and live an ascetic life, fighting off temptation. You can become a saint even after this fall.
God bless everyone and Blessed Virgin Mary, pray for us sinners.
The Gospel of the Lord is this: that Jesus Christ died so that sins could be forgiven.
1 John 2:1-2 My children, I am writing this to you so that you may not commit sin. But if anyone does sin, we have an Advocate with the Father, Jesus Christ the righteous one.
He is expiation for our sins, and not for our sins only but for those of the whole world.
Parents, friends, Internet experts, social media sites, police FBI have told women and girls repeatedly not to let anyone take these kind of pictures of them and don’t take them of yourself.
They will end up on the Internet and you can never retrieve them all.
Girls are exploited and trafficked by their so called boyfriends and husbands.
Do not let this happen to you.
You are beautiful. You are worthy. You are enough.
Get away from anyone who asks you to take these kinds of pictures and does not take no for an answer. (Sacramental marriage exception)
If you are in a sacramental marriage, you do not have to submit to your husband if he asks you to sin. If there is violence and abuse if you tell him no, there are hotline numbers online.
Keep safe.
Women who blatantly display “their stuff” have lost their dignity and self respect and are starving for and begging for love — real love. But they don’t have a clue what real love is. If they don’t find it in this life, let’s hope they find it in the next life.