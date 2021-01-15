The following is an excerpt from a homily by Father James Altman of La Crosse, Wisconsin that was emailed to us:
If you have not yet heard – I myself was not aware until a number of people alerted me …the Apostate James Martin, SJ … published a hit list and I was on it!
Yes, it is true. He focused on me a number of times throughout his article and mentioned a number of other priests, bishops and a cardinal once.
According to the Apostate James Martin, I, and the other Catholic clergy he named on his list, are the ones responsible for the riots in Washington DC this past week!
Dear family, some things you just cannot make up.
For a very articulate evisceration of the apostacy of James Martin …I recommend here and now that you go to the website/blog entitled: One Mad Mom.
For the record, the other names on his list include a who’s who of Catholic clergy:
Cardinal Burke, Archbishop Vigano, Bishop Strickland, Bishop Stika, Fr. Ed Meeks of Towson MD, Fr. Kevin Cusick, of St. Francis de Sales Parish in Benedict, Maryland, Fr. David Miller, of St. Dorothy’s Parish in North Carolina, Fr. Jeffrey Kirby, of Our Lady of Grace in Lancaster, S.C., Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, also known as Fr. Z., who lives in Madison, Wis., Fr. Rick Heilman of St. Mary’s in Pine Bluff, And, finally, Fr. Frank Pavone, the national director of Priests for Life.
How low can Fr. Martin sink? Very, very low it seems. I guess there is a Catholic “squad” with Fr. Martin chief cook and bottle-washer. Let us hope somewhere there is someone who has his ear and who will instruct him on the virtue of truth and the vice of slander. As it stands, to be on Fr. James Martin’s hit list can only be a badge of honor. Be grateful, Fr. Altman.
Wow! Read the America article linked here. Rev. Martin denounces personal vilification while personally vilifying many of his brother priests and numerous bishops. I would expect better logic from a Jesuit. And, this is from a media personality in the self-proclaimed most transparent Vatican ever, who won’t answer simple, direct questions about sexuality. It’s good that I post anonymously so Rev. Martin cannot accuse me of causing rioters to storm the Capitol and add me to his list of shame.
Orthodoxy shaming is becoming a pastime for Catholic dissenters and leftists.
” Can anyone doubt that the moral calculus proposed by some Christian leaders, including Catholic priests and bishops, framed in the language of pure good versus pure evil, contributed to the presence of so many rioters brandishing overtly Christian symbols as they carried out their violence?” I recommend reading the article and the comments after. Only then can one see how deep is the divide in the Church between the pro-life and pro-abortion forces. Fr. Martin on the surface attempts a via media between the two but can’t resist ripping deeply into Trump and his supporters while giving Biden a pass. Indeed, Fr. Martin characterizes Trump as : ” unhinged, unfit to govern … a threat to the republic—as President Trump confirmed he was by inciting a mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol, causing a stunningly violent riot that left five people dead.” So goes the supposed neutrality Fr. Martin endorses. But those who agree with him have a advocate (along with the major media, and entertainment industry and the tech giants).
The Church is divided between true Catholics and fake catholics. Just about all the fake catholics support the Democrat Party precisely because that party supports abortion, LGBT ideology, opposes the death penalty, wants open borders, is promoting antiracism ideology, and wants to grab guns. True Catholics aren’t all or even mostly Republicans, but they tend to vote for Republicans because the alternative in the Democrats is so obviously contrary to Catholic faith as well as contrary to right reason and there isn’t a third viable political choice.
Kevin T – am I reading correctly that you consider “promoting anti racism ideology” not part of the true faith? Or, restated, that true Catholics promote racist ideology?
No Tyquan “anti-racist” is the just progressives way of saying anti-white, because in the end you want us all dead.
I am shocked. Who wants you dead? If you honestly believe that Americans who want equality in their native land advocate genocide, there is nothing I can say to educate you.
Tyquan: Every major cultural institution considers being white being guilty of something, wanting to live in a safe neighborhood is now consider an attitude that comes from “white privilege.” White kids are taught to hate their heritages and European cultures and should be consider guilty of “crimes” of their ancestors.
You read that correctly, but your restatement is inaccurate because you don’t understand what antiracism is. So-called “antiracism” is racism against whites, pure and simple. It’s not racial equality; it’s not working to end racism: it’s systematically oppressing whites in order to raise and prefer People of Color. Please don’t be misled into thinking that antiracism is the same as opposing racism. The term “antiracism” makes it sound like it means the same thing as being against racism, but when you read and understand what the left means by “antiracism” you will understand that it’s racism against whites.
“Oppressing whites”? Where in America is this happening? Does anyone concur?
Everywhere the following signs would be taken down while allowing BLM propaganda to remain up: Blue Lives Matter, All Lives Matter, White Lives Matter, Unborn Lives Matter.
I don’t consider it oppression but it has been going on since the 1970s. It was called affirmative action. I believe it started with the medical schools or that is where it first became blatant. College entry and scholarships. Workplace hiring and promotions. If you are white or worse, white and male, you are the underdog. I think media, film and advertising is some of the last industries to do it. Sports hasn’t really gotten into it yet. It is starting there.
i hear complaints by some that it is harder for women in some fields like first responders. Every individual person who wants something and doesn’t get it feels like they are being discriminated against, though. There are still workplace bullies who can make women and others feel bad.
I also hear a lot that women and “people of color” or those with different abilities who attain a position to hire or promote feel a responsibility to lift up other women or “people of color” (apologies for using that term) or differently abled people.
On our national holiday honoring Dr. King, persons purporting to be “good Catholics ” so blatantly show their true colors. I thank you for reminding me of the power of misconceptions and false narratives. I just don’t understand how you can claim to love God and maintain such a distorted view your fellow Americans. I am assured that most of your children and grandchildren do not carry such ingrained hatred in their hearts.
Tyquan, oh I see, like the good leftist you are, we must conform to your leftwing thinking or we are all racist. I stand by my comment – you want us all dead, in the name of “equality” of course.
If Dr. King were alive today he would repudiate the race baiting of the Democrat Party. MLK would be rejected by the current left and its “antiracism.” Dr. King was not antiracist. He was for integration. The left wants to resegregate America. That’s the truth.
The Church simply does not teach that voting for a candidate who is pro-choice isn’t morally acceptable. Those who say otherwise are simply making things up. Worse, using terms like “party of death” so overly simplifies what it means when a politician has a whole range of life issues that it amounts to calumny. And the reverse is also true: by oversimplifying a candidate who may favor abortion restrictions, but opposes a living wage, separates families from their children, polluted land sea and water allows candidates and their supporters to get away with voting for sinful positions. Life ain’t so simple folks.
It was St. John Paul II who coined the term “culture of death.” It is hard to imagine he was not primarily speaking of the god Moloch honored in the world’s abortion laws. Be that as it may, softening the stance as “pro-choice” hides the reality of abortion. And bishops like McElroy lesson the reality further by no longer considering abortion to be a pre-eminent life issue. That may be the reality also for many if not the majority of Catholics as well. Fr. Martin has plenty of support throughout the Catholic world. The culture wars have shifted the ground so much that to be pro-life may well get one named terrorist. Fr. Martin blames those on his hit list as aiders and abettors. I do not condone the events at the Capitol. I am horrified by what took place. But I am more horrified by Joe Biden’s determination to let loose the dogs of war on the unborn. A phlegmatic response, as one might expect from Fr. Martin, is no better than the rioting.
It is gravely sinful to vote for a pro-choice candidate because they are pro-choice. The Church has not defined what proportionate reasons there could be to vote for a pro-choice candidate. St. John Paul II referred to America as the culture of death.
” Life ain’t so simple folks.” no it isn’t Anon but when the Democrat controlled legislature (in NY State) approved with thunderous applause the “right” to terminate a pregnancy up the the 9th month ie. Infanticide . The facts speak for themselves. Dem=party of Death
As far as I know, no one commenting on this site is a member of the NY state legislature. And as far as I know no one on this site or anyone else wants you or anyone dead. And I will bet that most of the Dems on this site are actually pro-life. we are a really divided country, and an increasingly divided faith. It is really important we stop throwing around generalities and falsehoods about each other – or we will have more violence down the road. Pray we can reconcile with one another.
You can reconcile with me today if you’ll just become a conservative. But you won’t. So your call for reconciliation is a false one since to you it just means everyone else changes their minds to agree with your positions.
Utter nonsense the Left wants complete submission that is why it is now attempting to criminalize political opposition. Funny how your side is asking for “unity” when the entire leftist establishment was lying about Trump for the past 4 years, calling his supporters Nazi’s (like Bob One does regularly) Now its time for your side to get a taste of it.
I don’t care what Father James Martin S.J. thinks. He is wrong. Stop giving him the attention he is seeking. Please.
Anonymous , as hard as it is we need to keep an eye on jimmy, he is a fave of pope f and does sadly have a media presence that the left tolerates and uses for now. This “anointed shepherd” is not our friend, as part of the problem we must keep an eye on it.
Woe to you that call evil good, and good evil: that put darkness for light, and light for darkness: that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter. Isaiah 5:20
Whenever I hear Martin or his promoters McElroy and Francis open their mouths, for some reason that Flex Seal commercial always comes to mind.
I wish he’d put ME on his list of shame! I’ll have to write him on his Facebook Page and ask him to do it.
Father, I too would like to be on that list. It would let me know that I am doing things right.
Can you believe that Archbishop Gomez is permitting Fr. James Martin to speak at the RECongress again this year? And since the convention is virtual, there are far, far fewer speakers and workshops. But somehow Fr. Martin made the cut, so he is considered one of the primo, must-have speakers.
I used to be in politics many moons ago. It’s pretty clear what is happening. Martin feels he is now on the winning side of the aisle, and so he is signaling this to Biden and Pelosi for Roman Catholic dissident support from the clergy. In a word, he is trying to plow the road for Biden and Pelosi’s “but I am still a good Catholic” pro-abortion and pro-homosexual rhetoric. He is as opportunistic as they come. The word “slimy” also comes to mind. A Jesuit in the style of that awful fellow, Robert Drinan. Where is his superior in all of this? To name a bunch of names like a tabloid is somewhat similar to what he condemns, no? I thought he just wants us all to get along and create bridges?
Martin and Georgetown’s “Fr.” Robert Drinan (now deceased) are two diabolical evils of the Jesuits. Democratic Rep. “Fr.” Drinan, a staunch promoter of abortion and birth control, with his five terms in Congress– was a far more dangerous man, being a priest– than Pelosi or Biden. Drinan and Martin both should have long ago been excommunicated!
Our Church has always said “no” to clergy entering politics and holding public office. For more info, see Canon #285 of Pope St. John Paul II’s 1983 revised Code of Canon Law.
@ Fr John and anonymous clergyman – It must be very difficult for righteous and holy priests like you who have to endure the actions of some bishops and fellow priests who stick their fingers up to see which way the wind is blowing, as though they were members of the Church of What’s Happening Now. We faithful lay Catholics have been concussed by the shock waves of misguided hierarchy and their subsequent loss of moral authority therewith. We are being led astray by those who have been consecrated to teach the faith with constancy, courage and fidelity. I thank all good priests and bishops who continue to exercise the mission which God has entrusted to them to fulfill in the world, and to stand strong against apostacy.
A “pro-life priest?” And what does Apostate Jesuit Fr. James Martin think he is? “Pro-death?” The entire Catholic Church, before Vatican II, used to teach, “Abortion is murder. It is a mortal sin.” Period. No discussion. And there was no such term as “pro-life.” And no such thing as priests taking sides on Church teaching– they were all 100% unified behind it. You got kicked out, if you chose to disagree with Catholic teaching. That is the whole problem, today. Martin and many other fake “Catholic” leaders— aren’t Catholic at all. Why can’t the post-Vatican II Church be real honest with them– and excommunicate them all?
“Why can’t the post-Vatican II Church be real honest with them– and excommunicate them all?” That would require courage.
Martin has repeatedly said he is pro-life
Fr. Martin is going to be the voice of the Catholic Church in America for the next four years, at least. So get used to it. His superiors won’t silence him and the pope won’t silence him, so prepare yourselves for him to be the go-to voice for what Catholics believe or should do with President Biden and Nancy Pelosi calling the shots. USCCB President, Archbishop Gomez, won’t know what hit him when Jimmy Martin upstages him on the national Catholic scene. Here’s the Democrat game plan: they will codify Roe into law, thereby taking the issue of abortion out of the courts and guaranteeing a federal right to unrestricted abortion, thus nullifying all state pro-life laws. They will legalize millions upon millions of illegal aliens, thereby creating 10-12 million new Democrat voters; they’ll never have to cheat again in elections to win, and you can pretty much kiss goodbye any prospect of a conservative/Republican president ever again. They will sign the Equality Act into law, thereby making any distinctions or differences in treatment between males or females or trans or whatever illegal. They will go after religious schools and organizations that refuse to accept same-sex married employees or trans employees. They will force religious employers to cover abortion and contraception. And reliable Jimmy Martin, SJ will be there every step of the way to say how everything the Democrats are doing should be supported by Catholics because it’s what Jesus wants. Good grief, Lord save your people!
Kevin, Christians have fought the heretics for centuries. Are you going to join the fight against them? Heretics are all led by Satan. God will certainly defeat Satan in the end. Dumb humans have the gift of Free Will– and are not mature enough to handle it, most of the time. But God knows all, sees all, and is always a million steps ahead of us, all the time. Our true home is not here– it is in Heaven– and I want . It was not all in vain, Kevin. I will stand by Him and His Promises to us, forever. Our post-1960s country is blackened with sin— but heck, it’s a lot better than horrible Communist China. We are very blessed, especially as Christians, to live here. There is hope. I find peace through letting go, detachment from worldly things, each day–giving it all up, surrendering all to Him– it’s all His, anyway, not mine! And I belong to Him– not to the world. He never promised us a nice earthly life (not even His Apostles got nice, decent earthly lives, after joining Him.)— all He promised us, was an exquisitely beautiful and loving Eternal Life with Him, in Heaven. And I have always believed Him, 100%. We have a very poor institutional Church, in this post-Conciliar era. But no matter what– we’ve always got Him. And all our fellow believers, too.
In my post of Jan. 17 at 4:17am, it looks like my punctuation marks of (!) all were changed to (.) when the above post got printed. It makes the post sound a little strange. Sorry for that! And also, as I was saying– Heaven is our true home, not earth– and I want to go there! Christ’s suffering and death for our Salvation, was not in vain! I truly believe in His Promises for us, foretold thousands of years ago, in Sacred Scripture. I so love Christ’s beautiful, final discourse to His disciples, at the Last Supper, as recorded in St. John’s Gospel!
@ Kevin T – I agree completely.
How absolutely ridiculous. None of your prophesies will occur.
You will see the light soon. Or, rather, you’ll soon see the darkness that Biden will bring.
They may occur but…the codifying of Roe may be it’s undoing because then the states have something real to take to the Supreme Court. The more one party gets in power, the more they start in-fighting, the less they get done. And people get sick of them and start going the other way. They already have gone after religious schools and churches and they lost. Catholic employers however are still fighting for the right not to pay for birth control.
The struggle is not going away. The light shines on in darkness and the darker it gets the more people are attracted to the light.
If you don’t recognize the strong probability of everything I’ve stated happening after Biden becomes president, then you don’t know the present-day Democrat Party, nor have you been paying attention to what they’ve been saying. They intend to do everything that I’ve said they will do and they have expressly said they intend to accomplish it all. Why do you think it’s “absolutely ridiculous” to believe they will do what they have said they intend to do? Does saying the truth about how Democrats intend to govern frighten you or anger you? Is it because you weren’t aware or because you don’t want the truth spoken because you don’t want others to realize what’s coming in America and what lies ahead for the Church in this country?
Father James Martin is pro-life.
No he’s not. He supports the Democrat Party.
Father martin has repeatedly said he is pro-life
Actions speak louder than words.
Well we’ll well. Looks like Fr Z’s host bishop might have agreed with Father Martin
Fr. Z crossed the line with his exorcisms of election demons.
The times they are a changin
YFC, I will take Father Z over most bishops.
Maybe Fr. Z will experience what it’s like having to have a real job or do the work of a real parish priest. If no bishop will take him, then I suppose he has to return to Italy, where he’s incardinated, but the bishop there doesn’t seem pleased nor impressed with him. Who knows, maybe he has enough internet sponsors to pay his life expenses. But the guy doesn’t do much except bloviate on his blog and say the TLM. There’s a priest in my diocese who fancies himself above everyone else because he’s a traditionalist. Like he thinks he’s some traditionalist cult leader. That’s the mindset of too many TLM priests, and they try to build a loyal cult around their personality.
Anon just another angry liberal who wants to take down a faithful traditional priest.
I see that today Fr. Z is asking for more people to “subscribe” to his blog, which means he wants more people to donate money to him every month. He said his life changes make him need more income from different sources. Like I said, the guy doesn’t know what real work is and he’s hoping he can get more people to give him free money to fund his easy life. Why doesn’t he go back to his diocese in Italy and be a parish priest? Yeah, if I could convince enough people to give me money every month maybe I wouldn’t have to work either, and I could fly around the world and take pictures of airports and the food I’m making in my kitchen or eating in Rome.
If you read America magazine – you aren’t on the team. period.
Fin, so, is your strategy to never read the enemy’s propaganda?
Like so many, Ol’ Rip van Martin slept through the Summer of Floyd. Well, not really. The marxists just think they’re in the driver’s seat now.
No more ‘mincing’ words, eh Bridge Builder?
Complaints to the moderator about too few exclamation points! Has Linda! Maria! returned to post under a new moniker?!!!
Congratulations, Father. That puts you in very good company, indeed. I’m proud of you.
“Keep watch over yourselves and all the flock of which the Holy Spirit has made you bishops. Be shepherds of the Church of God, which He bought with His own blood. … savage wolves will come in among you and will not spare the flock. EVEN FROM YOUR OWN NUMBER, MEN WILL ARISE AND DISTORT THE TRUTH in order to draw away disciples…”
Saint Paul the Apostle, inspired by the Holy Spirit, speaking to bishops and priests (Acts of the Apostles 20:27-30)
Fr Altman, God bless you abundantly and Mary keep you in her arms.
John 15:18-23
18 ” If the world hates you, know that it has hated me before it hated you. *
19 If you were of the world, the world would love its own; but because you are not of the world, but I chose you out of the world, therefore the world hates you.
20 Remember the word that I said to you, ‘A servantis not greater than his master.’ If they persecuted me, they will persecute you; if they kept my word, they will keep yours also.
21 But all this they will do to you on my account, because they do not know him who sent me.
22 If I had not come and spoken to them, they would not have sin; but now they have no excuse for their sin.
23 He who hates me hates my Father also.