The following is an excerpt from a homily by Father James Altman of La Crosse, Wisconsin that was emailed to us:

If you have not yet heard – I myself was not aware until a number of people alerted me …the Apostate James Martin, SJ … published a hit list and I was on it!

Yes, it is true. He focused on me a number of times throughout his article and mentioned a number of other priests, bishops and a cardinal once.

According to the Apostate James Martin, I, and the other Catholic clergy he named on his list, are the ones responsible for the riots in Washington DC this past week!

Dear family, some things you just cannot make up.

For a very articulate evisceration of the apostacy of James Martin …I recommend here and now that you go to the website/blog entitled: One Mad Mom.

For the record, the other names on his list include a who’s who of Catholic clergy:

Cardinal Burke, Archbishop Vigano, Bishop Strickland, Bishop Stika, Fr. Ed Meeks of Towson MD, Fr. Kevin Cusick, of St. Francis de Sales Parish in Benedict, Maryland, Fr. David Miller, of St. Dorothy’s Parish in North Carolina, Fr. Jeffrey Kirby, of Our Lady of Grace in Lancaster, S.C., Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, also known as Fr. Z., who lives in Madison, Wis., Fr. Rick Heilman of St. Mary’s in Pine Bluff, And, finally, Fr. Frank Pavone, the national director of Priests for Life.