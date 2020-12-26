A Covid-19 patient beat a fellow patient to death with an oxygen tank last week at Antelope Valley Hospital in Lancaster, authorities said.
The victim, an 82-year-old Latino man, was being treated for a Covid-19 infection in a two-person room with suspect Jesse Martinez, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Martinez, 37, reportedly became upset when the victim, a Catholic, started to pray. He then struck his octogenarian roommate with an oxygen tank just before 10 a.m. Thursday, the Sheriff’s Department said.
The victim died the following morning from his injuries. According to the Sheriff’s Department, the two men did not know each other.
Martinez was arrested at the scene after hospital staff detained him, according to Lt. Brandon Dean, a spokesman with the Sheriff’s Department. Martinez was charged with murder, with an enhancement for elder abuse and religion-motivated hate crime. His bail is set at $1 million and he’s due to appear in court Monday.
The above comes from a Dec. 23 story in the L.A. Times.
I’d be very interested in hearing Martinez’s defense.
The one to watch is how Los Angeles County District Attorney, George Gascon, proceeds.
This is the kind of thing the death penalty is an apt punishment for. How senseless and sad that the elderly man died in such a way. Perhaps he’s a martyr? The world is going down the toilet with people thinking they can assault and harm others however they want and get off with just a slap on the wrist. No! Swift, decisive punishments that have deterrent effect and fit the crime are going to be increasingly needed. That includes the death penalty. This Mr. Martinez showed no respect for law, for life, nor for another person. His life is now forfeit as just punishment and as example to deter others from acting similarly.
Human life is sacred.
and the death penalty upholds the sacredness of life. life is so sacred that if you murder someone your life will be taken from you as punishment. if you do not kill murderers then you do not value the victims life as sacred.
Amen.
