Just two days ago we were informed of an event near the Christ the King Law Center’s office that is scheduled to occur this Saturday November 21 at Saint John the Baptist church in Baldwin Park. This event is hosted by the office of Assemblywoman Blanca Rubio. Assemblywoman Rubio is a pro-abortion politician who has been endorsed by Planned Parenthood. She gave a speech in the California state assembly supporting Planned Parenthood and in favor of a resolution supporting them in the state assembly. She was recorded speaking in front of the California state capitol building in support of Planned Parenthood.

Permitting her to host an event on the property of a Catholic church is scandalous to say the least and against God’s holy laws and possibly against the policy of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles. Her pro-abortion policies and public support for the abortion giant Planned Parenthood are against the 5th, 6th, and 9th commandments of God which prohibit murder as well as impure behavior due to Planned Parenthood’s support for contraception and promiscuity. Furthermore, according to our research the Archdiocese of Los Angeles handbook has stated: “[s]peakers… should not contradict the mission and principles of the Catholic Church, especially in the area of objective moral teaching.” And furthermore “The Catholic community and Catholic institutions should not honor those who act in defiance of our fundamental moral principles. They should not be given awards, honors, or platforms which would suggest support for their actions. (U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Catholics in Political Life).”

It is our request that Assemblywoman Rubio’s invitation to hold such an event on church property be rescinded and that she be disinvited from performing any such events on church grounds. Our office has contacted St. John the Baptist requesting that Rubio’s office not be permitted to hold this event on church property. We then received an email reply denying our request.

Therefore we request that people please contact the church as soon as possible and request that they disinvite this pro-abortion politician from holding her event on church property. The Church’s phone number is (626) 960-2795 and their email is [email protected]. Here is the website for the church.

The above comes from a Nov. 20 email sent by Christ the King Law Center.