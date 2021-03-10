With parishes across California resuming their liturgical lives, Massgoers should be reassured about the level of risk going to church entails.
“It is extremely safe to attend Mass indoors following common sense precautions as recommended by the CDC,” Dr. Timothy Flanigan said.
Flanigan, professor of medicine and of health services, policy and practice at Brown University, member of the university’s Division of Infectious Diseases and a Catholic deacon, helped author guidelines published by the Thomistic Institute on safely celebrating Mass during the pandemic.
Following the ‘3 W’s’: “Wear a mask, wash your hands, watch your distance from others,” is key for public safety, as well as heeding CDC recommendations for worship spaces that include good ventilation, staying home when sick and having capacity limits.
With hundreds of thousands of Masses being celebrated since parts of the country began reopening, “There have been no clusters of cases reported that have been linked to church attendance where these commonsense precautions have been followed,” he said.
A series of cases from Seattle, where unknowingly infected individuals who later reported testing positive attended Masses and other services that were following COVID safety practices, show the effectiveness of following the CDC’s COVID-19 guidelines. In each case, no outbreak of the disease was associated with the individual’s attendance.
Flanigan also said there was no data indicating the length of Mass by itself as a significant risk factor for COVID transmission.
“People should worship the way it’s best to worship. When individuals follow the 3 W’s, we have not seen any outbreaks related to longer services,” he said.
On Feb. 5, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down California’s ban on indoor worship. In a Feb. 8 letter to priests, Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone welcomed the decision, but stressed the importance of celebrating Mass safely and noted the ruling “does not change the science.” Holding Mass outdoors adds “an additional safety precaution for those gathered,” he said, and indoor liturgies must strictly follow the archdiocese’s safety protocols.
“The four principal practices remain in place: social distancing, masks, sanitation, and ventilation,” he said.
The archbishop reminded priests his dispensation from the Sunday Mass obligation remains in place and said parishioners who are sick should not attend Mass, while those who are elderly or at high risk from COVID may “in good conscience” remain home.
We’ve stopped distancing and less than half of folks wear masks…..the place is pretty much shoulder to shoulder at some masses (not CA)
Wow!
My own parish has never worn masks (except for one or two at Mass), never socially distanced, and has always remained indoors.
Wow!
This is completely untrue. There have been many many cases linked to indoor church services. This amounts to malpractice on the part of this phyisician, and he might well be sued over it.
Listen folks, we are near the end of all of this back and forth. All we need to do is get vaccinated and for at least the next two months, mask, distance, oudside and not congregate. Come July, we can re-evaluate based on how well we have done. If tons of people decide they will violate the guidelines by having parties indoors, forgoing vaccinations, being irresponsible, we might well be back to the days in December and January where we couldn’t bury people fast enough.
But to say that there have been no outbreaks attributable to indoor church services is just simply a complete lie.
I’ll tell you right now that the “reevaluation” will be that the Democrat government elites decide people need to continue following their stupid orders about masking and distancing. Hurray for Texas and other conservative, free states that are throwing off the Covid yoke.
Anon, I would be interested in knowing why you think masking and distancing are stupid orders. I disagree with you, but I would like to read your input on the issue. By the way, I think you were trying to disparage the Democratic party, not the Democrat party. Why do you call the people who work for your government elites? Aren’t they just working stiffs like the rest of us?
” Aren’t they just working stiffs like the rest of us?” Ba ha ha ha ha ha ha ha …..no Bob One they lord over us with the power of administrative state, petty bureaucrats that ruin the life an American Citizen with the stroke of a pen. I give you the last year with rules that have crushed small businesses.
YFC, before you further malign the good doctor, and my deacon brother, could you name three cases where Catholic Masses following the protocols have spread COVID?
OK, how about two cases? Even one?
He never claimed that no outbreaks have been attributable to indoor church services. You put those words in his mouth and then accuse him of lying.
You wrote, “to say that there have been no outbreaks attributable to indoor church services is just simply a complete lie.”
You owe him an apology and should consider what you wrote publicly in your examination of conscience before your next Confession. I don’t know your culpability (maybe you didn’t read what he said or misunderstood it). Only God knows that. Yet, you should ask yourself about that. Falsely accusing someone of lying is a serious matter, even if he weren’t a doctor or a deacon. Rev. Dr. Flanigan serves both bodies and souls and deserves our gratitude.
And, YFC, if you don’t feel safe returning to Mass at this time, (in all likelihood) you’re not obligated to do so. Let’s use this Lent to grow spiritually, whether praying along with a live-streamed Mass, attending Mass outside or safely attending Mass indoors (it’s your choice).
They are saying it is going to spike again in 6-12 weeks.
As someone who, before Covid, could only go to doctor’s appointment, Church, the grocery store, and the pharmacy, it was frustrating to see that I can’t go to Church because other people feel the need to go to the beach and to bars.
I offer it up. I’ve made my doctor’s appointments for the next few weeks.
I’d like to get to Confession and Mass during the Easter season sometime, but I don’t know if I will be able to.
Apparently the Deacon didn’t actually read the article. As for outbreaks, I can give you 3 in SF alone: the illegal wedding at saints peter and Paul, the outbreak almost a year later among the staffs af saints peter and Paul resulting in at least one dead priest, and the outbreak at Mission Dolores.
To the point of the article: St.s Peter and Paul Church was not following the public health protocols. That’s why they had resulting outbreaks.
Can you provide a reference to an outbreak resulting from services at Mission Dolores or anywhere else that were in compliance with the health protocols?
I am open to facts and could find nothing about that in the San Francisco Chronicle or Catholic San Francisco.
Thank you.
You as an ordained minister told me I should go to Confession for stating an opinion. An opinion based in science. You then went on to challenge me to provide evidence that indoor masses are unsafe. I provided you with three within a couple of miles of my home. The reason you cannot find evidence of outbreaks at SF Churches is that they cover them up. Mission Dolores is MY parish Church. It is closed because the pastor contracted the virus. It is not posted online, it is posted on their Church bulletin board. Old style. Analogue.
Listen, I am not the one who promotes the idea that indoor masses are perfectly safe. I have provided ample evidence that this is in fact, not the case. I don’t need to have my conscience or my science interrogated by you or any other.
YFC, I did not say you should go to Confession for stating an opinion. We should all go to Confession. I encouraged you to ask yourself about accusing that doctor, who happens to be a deacon, of lying.
The pastor of your parish, like many priests, may have contracted COVID while ministering to the sick.
Was Mission Dolores in compliance with the health protocols discussed while having indoor services and did that contribute to an outbreak?
Of course, any places of worship that don’t limit capacity, provide for social distancing, etc. could have been COVID “spreaders.” I think we both, and others, agree on that. You still haven’t told me if your parish and St.s Peter & Paul were following the health protocols at Masses that were epicenters of virus spread. (That’s not the same as telling me that some on staff contracted COVID.) Dr. Flanigan is an infectious disease specialist and has examined more than three parishes. Yet, you anonymously malign is reputation (as a scientist) and his good name (by calling him a liar). That is what I’m urging you to look at.
Indoor spread of the virus has been proven at up to 21 feet. I don’t think any parish maintains a 21+ foot distance. If he was the expert in the field that he claims to be, he would know that.
He cannot possibly know whether indoor masses are “extremely safe”.First of all, it is not a scientific way to put it. One might way that churches that follow the rules are safer than those that don’t but he just cannot make the claim that they are “extremely safe”. In order to determine that you would have to look at a lot more than a handful of parishes, and he is ignoring lots of churches (catholic and non-catholic) which have had cases spread throughout their congregations.
By the way. You asked whether I could provide three instances of outbreaks or even two or even one. I provided you with three within my own city. All thithin the city of San Francisco, all parishes within about 4 miles of the Chancery, from which the Archbishop has assured us that all precautions are being taken. Now, I take him at his word. I think he honestly believes that the precautions he wants his priests to be taken will prevent spread. But either his precautions are not being taken or he is wrong in his professional medical guidance. At least three supsrspreader events occurred within his diocese, spread out from each other by months, resulting in at least one dead priest and a few dead attendees.
As usual, YFC leaves out important details. There have been no spreading events at churches that observed proper protocols. The deacon pointed that out, YFC ignored that point and ranted on about churches where it did spread but ignored the fact that protocols weren’t followed. Typical.
For those keeping track: YFC criticized Archbishop Cordelione for not having a medical degree when he moved toward celebrating indoor Masses. YFC said that when the archbishop gets a medical degree, then maybe he’ll listen to him. Well, here’s someone with a medical degree saying that indoor Masses are extremely safe, yet YFC dismisses the conclusions. YFC isn’t interested in the opinions of people with degrees. He’s only interested in the opinions of people who agree with his preselected views.
Get this: YFC and those who think like him (Democrats) don’t want life to return to normal, and they will milk this fake covid scam for all its worth to impose communism on America.
“All we need to do is get vaccinated and for at least the next two months . . . ”
I can’t believe people really think like this. It’s like they’re all under some kind of spell.
Do it like you’re shopping for groceries and the government will back off on their Democrat Nazi tactics of attacking Christians.
What happened to the Church being the Church? Why are Christians bowing the neck to a government lie? The Protestants aren’t. I can’t even go to my parish as a free person. I can go to Protestant churches where they are close, unmasked, free, worshipping and living normally. No sickness. Why have so many Catholics bought into PPP and received government funding for not having church? Are we truly such a socialist nation that the Church is irrelevant? If this scamdemic was real, don’t people know there would be homeless dead or sick all over the place? Not so. We have got to wake up to the wolf at our door.
Over a half million dead in the us alone, including a few friends of mine over 2million dead worldwide. How can you possibly be so blind and so callous?
Such horrifically mean-spirited, shallow, callous, selfish, immature, “Me-Me-Me-Generation” people are not mature, charitable, responsible, self-sacrificing Christians, desiring truly the good of others! Not good, responsible American citizens, either. They are a Satanic menace to the Church and to society! Over 500,000 Americans dead this past year, all ages, young and old– from a very serious disease, in a very serious Pandemic! Many grieving the sudden, untimely loss of loved ones! We must pray for those who are sick and those who have died, and their grieving loved ones– and just ignore the Satanic among us.
You eat up the propaganda as if it were true, when even the CDC itself reports that only 6% of the deaths were solely attributed to Covid. The rest are deaths WITH Covid, not FROM Covid.
Fred, you need to mind your manners! A Pandemic is very, very serious. I certainly don’t “eat up propaganda.” Ridiculous. And no, I am certainly not a “government authority figure” telling you what to do.
Exactly right Lori, when a real persecution starts I expect the majority of “Catholics” to be come apostates
Starts?
People I sing at church, and before you all get your “knickers in a knot”, I sing in my car with the windows open in a parking lot Mass as do some others. In fact most of the congregation can do that. I have hymnals and booklets I bought a long time ago with the songs and music for that particular mass. Some of the melodies I know and just the words are in my prayer book. If people really want to do something for God, they can — at home, inside or outside churches with precautions. “Where there is a will, there is a way.”
At our large church, staffed by a prominent religious order, many priests and staff members got sick with Coronavirus, were hospitalized– and some also died within a week’s time! You cannot naively– and selfishly!– “play childish games” with a deadly disease! Science is never 100% exact– you never know for sure, you just have to try your best, follow Pandemic rules, and do good to others, help prevent the spread of disease, do your part responsibly, and help end the Pandemic! For the safety and welfare of everyone! What if you are unknowingly carrying the Coronavirus– and you pass it to your neighbor, who then gets very sick, is hospitalized– even dies??? Christians must be mature adults, and happily sacrifice for the good of all, humbly and charitably. Or else, do not call yourself a “Christian”– and stay away from churches.
Yes Anon we should be good little sheep listen to what the Bolsheviks and Petty Tyrants tell us after all they know what’s best. It doesn’t matter that thousands of business are gone, children not getting educated, its all for the common good. But people like you and YFC will never miss a paycheck or a meal.
bohemond, it does matter that businesses and jobs have been lost, that our kids have basically lost a year of friendships and education. It matters a lot. That’s why we ought to have been doing everything we can to mask, distance, outside, and, now, vaccinate. Not everyone can do those things – certain jobs don’t have the luxury of distance, many people have to live with many other people who might unwittingly bring the virus home with them, and some have allergies to the vaccine ingredients that might make it ill advised for them. But most of us can do these things, but some people are so self-centered that they take it as a personal affront because they are asked to do such a simple act of love as to be inconvenienced with a mask. Fortunately, most in the Bay Area comply pretty well, which is why we are down to 4 cases per day per 100,000, and have vaccinated over 27% of the population with at least the first dose.
“Fortunately, most in the Bay Area comply pretty well,” this does not surprise me since most of the bay area is totalitarian by nature.
What is this gibberish about “tyrants” “controlling you??” If you are in a position of responsibility to the public, trying to prevent the spread of a Pandemic and save lives– you are certainly going to have many anguished moments with decision-making, hoping that thousands of people are not going to get sick and die! Responsibility is a word that many today, need to clearly understand and learn well! Public health and safety is a huge responsibility! Looks like NY Gov. Cuomo lied and cheated, and covered-up his deceptions to the public, to make himself look good, regarding cases of COVID-19– and many died as a result of this corruption, which is under investigation!
Guess what Anon people die every day for different reasons… Hey Anon did your business shut its doors did you have to lay off your staff.? no I bet you didn’t; you are sitting safely at home in some liberal part of California.
Not worth a reply. I don’t think you understand the difference between different types of illnesses that may take peoples’ lives, epidemics which occur from time to time —- and a very serious, dangerous, worldwide Pandemic.
I don’t think you understand a 98.7% survival rate, even if you get infected. Survival is over 99% with just mild symptoms in the healthy and young.
Figured that Anon because I nailed you and YFC to floor boards neither of you have suffered economically in you leaf suburbs or sodomite section of San Fran.
It is reported that one in every five Americans has lost a loved one or friend, in the Coronavirus Pandemic. Tragic!
I have friends and family members who have suffered from Coronavirus, and a close friend whose sister-in-law suddenly got Coronavirus and quickly died, plus others I know, who have a loved one (all ages), who has gotten Coronavirus– and some have died– all good Catholics, very responsible, very careful with COVID-19 protocols. I see that there now are predictions that the disease may have a sudden comeback, in a few months! Two members of Congress died of COVID-19, right after the elections, before they could even be sworn into office– and their grieving wives are seeking to replace them– bless them! We must pray for the sick and dying, for the deceased, and for all their loved ones who are grieving.
Thank you, Anon.
Cases are fraudulent, propaganda, meaningless, junk science. Who knows what “cycle count” means?
They changed the cycle count after the election knowing that it would result in the number of cases decreasing, all to make Biden look good. The whole thing has been a scam from the start, manipulated in order to get the election result they wanted.
No they didn’t change the count to make Biden look good. This is another lie being spread by people who really don’t care whether people live or die.
They changed the cycle count on inauguration day: January 20. The reduced count resulted in up to 90% fewer positive cases of covid. On inauguration day. Can it get any more blatant? They admitted that the prior cycle count grossly overstated the number of positive covid cases. It was all a scam to defeat Trump and dumb sheeple in this country ate it all up because they don’t think for themselves.
Anon, this is completely untrue. Not one fact-check site verifies the idea that this was a political move by WHO. A urologist on Newsmax, put out this dribble. None of it is true. People need to stop watching Newsmax and Anon type cable organizations the specialize in fraudulent data.
Bob One people need to stop listening to lies for Government Media complex also know as the main stream media.
100% lie. No such thing happenned. Please tell the truth
Look it up: the WHO did reduce the cycle count on January 20, which was inauguration day. Fact. No lie.
Anonymous: The cycle count story is a lie. The WHO released guidance about the proper PCR cycle counts several days before that, and reiterated them on the 20th. It did not result in a reduction of positive tests. WHO does not regulate how positive tests are reported, and on January 20 there was no sudden drop in case counts. Cases had naturally been dropping ever since about the first of January because holiday travel and parties came to an end.
It is also interesting to note that at the time that WHO issued this guidance, President Trump had already pulled the US out of WHO.
https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-factcheck-who-instructions-pcr-guidan/fact-check-who-released-guidance-on-proper-use-of-tests-it-did-not-admit-pcr-tests-showed-inflated-infection-numbers-idUSKBN2A429W
The early Martyrs, those who suffered persecution from governments, those who ministered to people during the Black Plague, during the Nazi regime complete with extermination camps and ovens, those who risked their lives landing on the beaches of Normandy and many millions more Catholics are not our examples any longer. We’ve taken for our heroes the boy in the bubble and the folks who are offended by Padre Serra and Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Real logic and courage are now frowned upon as “dangerous” and “offensive”.
Figure it out!
At our parish, you must sign up in advance, to attend any Mass. It is your responsibility to make sure you are COVID-19 symptom-free. Mass-,goers are checked off.on a list, prior to each Mass, and must be wearing a mask, and abide by social distance regulations. A cleaning crew cleans the church in-between Masses. But each Mass-goer is also handed a disinfectant cloth after Mass, and asked to please mop the area in the pew where they sat. This parish really cares, and tries to responsibly care for the health and welfare, as well as spiritual needs, of all its parishioners! Especially being elderly, and in a high-risk group, I appreciate this!