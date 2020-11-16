Amid an ongoing dispute over whether statues viewed by some as symbols of racism and oppression should be taken down, five protesters were charged with felony vandalism last week for toppling an 18th century Spanish missionary’s monument at a Catholic church north of San Francisco.
The Marin County District Attorney’s Office filed charges Nov. 12 against five people accused of splashing red paint on a 6-foot statue of Junípero Serra before knocking it down at St. Raphael Church in downtown San Rafael. The incident took place during an Oct. 12 demonstration on Columbus Day, which is celebrated as Indigenous People’s Day in nearby Berkeley and San Francisco.
The protest was organized by members of the Coast Miwok Group, an alliance of indigenous people native to the San Francisco Bay Area. The demonstrators say they view Serra as someone who forced Native Americans to convert to Catholicism, subjected them to violence and exploitation and made them abandon their way of life.
On the night Serra’s statue was toppled in San Rafael, the local police department made a mutual decision with the church to watch the demonstration and not intervene to avoid potential physical altercations with protesters, San Rafael Police Sgt. Justin Graham told the Mercury News last month.
If convicted, the protesters face a year in jail and a fine of up to $10,000 or the value of damaged property up to $50,000.
This is a breakthrough moment for Catholics. Marin County District Attorney Lori Frugoli’s decision to prosecute on the charge of felony vandalism represents the first time that any of the lawbreakers attacking statues of St. Junípero Serra and other acts of vandalism on Catholic Church property across California will be held accountable for their actions in a court of law.
I would like to thank the hundreds of San Francisco Catholics who have already signed the petition launched this weekend by the Benedict XVI Institute at FreeTheMass.com/Serra supporting my call for prosecution of these offenders.
The crime was caught on video. The lawbreakers came prepared with ropes, chisels and spray paint, clearly indicating forethought in committing this crime. If crimes like these are not punished, then the government is telling mobs they get to decide what symbols Catholics and other faiths may display.
Given that this was vandalism at a house of worship, the San Rafael Police Department understandably recommended that the perpetrators be charged with a hate crime. Indeed, to vandalize a house of worship to express one’s views is not a mere property crime: it is an attack on the identity and rights of a whole faith community.
In a diverse society we may debate and disagree about many things, including St. Junípero Serra’s legacy. But mobs do not get to trespass on other people’s holy grounds to destroy their sacred symbols. While a hate crime was not charged in this case, let us hope that this prosecution will nonetheless contribute to putting an end to attacks on all houses of worship.
Cesar Aguirre was taken into custody on Nov. 10. He is accused of knocking down the statue of the Spanish missionary back in July during a protest focusing on the rights and historical struggle of indigenous people.
In July, Bishop Jaime Soto, of the Sacramento Catholic Diocese, issued a statement after the vandalism reading in part, “All monuments are imperfect as are our efforts to live up to America’s founding ideals. The primary task is to build up our community, not tear it down.”
If convicted, max jail time and fine. If appropriate, community service under careful supervision to assist restoring damaged property.
Thanks very much, to the Archbishop and civil authorities.
If vandals like these are not prosecuted, damage and assaults on Churches will continue.
We must protect and ensure peace to the Churches and Catholics,
and our Right to Freedom of Religion.
Thanks again.
As a Catholic I think forgiveness represents my Faith far more than revenge.
Forgiveness is contingent upon contrition and repentance.
They should be made to work it off making license plates. Statues should only be taken down by lawful means, not vandalization.
Local police department? More like the San Rafael Meter Maids.
Is this revenge? Isn’t it justice? Jessica, review your grade school civics textbook.
Larry, I was reviewing my Bible. Blessing.
Jessica, you’re correct that we are called to forgive, not to call for revenge. But, forgiveness does not exclude justice and restitution. Our God, the God of the Bible, is a God of mercy and justice. Neither the Archbishop or the District Attorney are calling for revenge. Let’s pray for the perpetrators of those offenses and for all of us. May justice help them to repent of their wrong doing.
Indeed, Deacon Anderson. I remember years ago in my area a young Caucasian teen vandalized a local high school with spray paint. He was caught, his parents made to pay for the materials to repair the damage, and the young man made to help repaint the school for the damage he did. Now that is suitable restitution, and I doubt he ever vandalized again.
Good for the DA and the SRPD! Let’s all say a prayer that this website follows these five clowns through the “system” and keeps us informed as to what happens to them and who (names please) says what. tell us again why this is not being treated as a classic example of a “Hate Crime.” Who made that decision?
Deacon, perhaps you are right. I can’t imagine a felony conviction, a hate crime enhancement, and jail time turning these folks heart’s around. I think following the example given to us in the Prayer to Saint Francis would send the true message of who we are. “Lord, make me an instrument of Your peace.Where there is hatred, let me do a love; where there is injury, pardon; …”
Hi Jessica
These vandalization actions are so troublesome. Of course we should not ruin these young person’s lives, but violence must be stopped. What is worrisome is what happened in Europe in the 1930s. It started the same way. Windows were broken. Businesses vandalized. Crowds of rioters in the streets. Americans watching these events tried to ignore them, be neutral, “Forgive and Forget”. And because nothing was done, the Nazis rose to power, and war started. After the horror of WW2, the recriminations started. Those of us who are old enough, remember this accusation by the younger generation: “How could you do this!! How could you allow millions of Jews to be killed in concentration camps! And Americans did nothing!”
Well Jessica, it was because we ignored the start, the vandalism and violence, in Europe and did nothing.
We hope and pray there will not be a repeat of this, in our own lives.
But the reality is, there is violence in Europe once again. Hundreds of Catholic Churches are being vandalized in France, and that has started here in the US. Church windows broken, Churches smeared with paint, and statues decapitated and pulled down.
Kristallnacht, again, and this time…
The choice is yours.
2 more arson attempts in Washington state.
It seems possible they could plead guilty to misdemeanors, pay fines, make restitution and, hopefully, avoid such behavior in the future.
(And, minor point, Saint Francis never said that 20-century prayer frequently misattributed to him. The sentiment is commendable, especially between the two world wars when it was composed.)
without the existence of Justice
Mercy cannot even exist
think about it ……….
Class ?? ….. class ??? Zzzz …