To honor the memory of Venerable Bishop Alphonse Gallegos and to commemorate his birthdate of February 20, 1931, a new documentary on his life story will air on February 20th (5:30pm ET) on EWTN as an episode of They Might Be Saints, a program about future saints from the United States and the search for canonization miracles.

The documentary was filmed in April 2019 by Michael O´Neill (producer of They Might Be Saints), Mark Davis (director of photography) and Tommy Cheely (field producer). It includes footage of such places as San Miguel Church (Watts, Los Angeles) where Gallegos grew up and was pastor, Cristo Rey Church (Los Angeles) where he also served, Saint Augustine Priory (Oxnard) with its artwork and relics of Gallegos; and relevant places around Sacramento: Bishop Gallegos Square, the National Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe where his tomb is situated, and his former residence on T Street). Highlights of the program include re-creations of the life of Gallegos, such as him visiting a family, interacting with youth at Chevy Chase Park, and preaching to the faithful at Mass.

Two bishops were interviewed for this documentary: Most Reverend José Gómez, Ordinary of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, who spoke about Gallegos’ service in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles and his fame of sanctity and Most Reverend Bishop Jaime Soto, Ordinary of the Diocese of Sacramento, who related how Gallegos is still fondly remembered and regarded in high esteem by many in the Diocese of Sacramento.

Other interviews included: Fr. Samson Silloriquez, OAR, Postulator; Fr. Eliseo González, OAR, Vice Postulator; Fr. Michael Stechmann, OAR, who lived and worked with the bishop; Paula Loya, niece of Bishop Gallegos; Olivia Jacobo, who spoke about the selfless spirit of Venerable Gallegos….

The above comes from a Feb. 12 release issued by the Diocese of Sacramento.