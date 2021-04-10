As doctor-assisted suicide has been legal in California for only a few years, proponents say the law is working and now want to eliminate important “safeguards” and reduce the “trial-period” they initially said were needed to help protect Californians from abuse and misuse of the law.
The move follows the usual path of physician-assisted suicide laws in other states and nations – promise protections and limits, then gradually strip those away.
Specifically, SB 380 (Eggman, D-Stockton) would allow physicians to waive the 15-day waiting period for doctor-assisted suicide if a patient is not expected to live long enough to complete it, loosen the requirements on determining whether a patient is of sound mind in order to obtain a prescription for the lethal mix of drugs, and force doctors and hospitals that have ethical and moral objections to directly refer patients to doctors who have no qualms assisting in a suicide.
Proponents of the physician-assisted suicide law touted the fact that California’s law had strong protections when it passed inappropriately during a special legislative session called to look at Medi-Cal funding six years ago. Now, those “safeguards” could be eliminated. In fact, during the first committee oversight hearing to extend the law, proponents even brought up the “need” to let more minorities know of the law’s existence bemoaning the fact that minorities were not using the law….
The above comes from an alert on the website of the California Conference of Bishops.
Same as happened to same-sex “marriage”. Pretend that civil unions are acceptable, they’ll go no further, then change their mind after they got what they asked for. They had been lying the whole time about their ultimate goal. Democrats are despicable deceivers.
Yes, by all means encourage more minorities to avail themselves of assisted suicide. If whites are killing themselves at disproportionately greater rates than People of Color, that is an unequitable outcome and an instance of racism and white supremacy. As a matter of equity and inclusion, societal impediments to assisted suicide for People of Color must be eliminated.
I think you come on here, Kris, just to give us a good laugh as you cannot really be serious with any of your posts.
Kris– This is the ultimate deception of the Devil– inducing you to legally kill yourself– with help from the doctor, who is supposed to be a fine medical professional, trained and licensed to save lives. There is nothing “equitable” about suicide, for heaven’s sake— instead, go save a life! Tell the person about to jump off the bridge, or swallow pills, and kill themselves– that there is a Loving God Who created them, and loves them, wants them to live– and that you care about them, and will do all in your power, to save their life, at all costs! All mankind should offer God’s love, kindness and acceptance of one’s fellowman, as Christ taught. Instead of Satanic-inspired suicide, our society needs loving hospice care for the dying, with God’s loving clergy support, for all.
Legalized abortion, suicide & unnatural “marriage”. Along with all the other atrocities committed in the sight of God. We have surpassed the evils of Sodom & Gomorrah. How long will the wrath of God held back? We would all do well to go to Confession and prepare ourselves.
Watch ye, stand fast in the faith,do manfully, and be strengthened. (1 Corinthians 16:13)
It would be funny if it wasn’t so scary. I hope more people come to realize that satan, the first who chose pride, than proposed deception and lies is planting these thoughts. Little anymore has anything to do with eliminating our lack of love for God, ourselves and one another. We are lead more and more by every one of these laws and regulations to destroying ourselves and each other.
Eyes wide shut are we
Romans 1: 21-25 …they became vain in their reasoning, and their senseless minds were darkened. While claiming to be wise, they became fools and exchanged the glory of the immortal God for the likeness of an image of mortal man …Therefore, God handed them over to impurity through the lusts of their hearts* for the mutual degradation of their bodies.They exchanged the truth of God for a lie and revered and worshiped the creature rather than the creator, who is blessed forever. Amen.
I do think there is a lot of boiled frog syndrome.
And, as in the photo, they always smile. They always, always smile.
And there’s always a rainbow. Always.
As with the website of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles? Rainbow strips everywhere.
Clinton R: Agree with you! How long is God going to stand back and tolerate these sins? Perhaps God is just going to let us destroy ourselves. The level of violence in our society is horrible: child abuse, abortion, spousal abuse, random shootings, drug abuse, glorification of war, environmental abuse on and on and on. There is no respect for life anymore. So many people have turned their backs against salvation.
Salvation? Why should people believe what the church says about salvation? Why should they value it? How about another perspective on the dying church… All the church has these days in the common mind is the threat of hell. Ooooooh, don’t do that cuz’ you’ll go to hell… join us or you’ll go to hell. What does the church offer other than that?
It’s time for you to discern what you are doing as a Catholic….
The Church teaches that suicide is a mortal sin, resulting in the loss of your relationship with God– and the loss of Heaven.. I do not like to say the rest… Fr. Chris Alar, M.I.C., wrote a famous book to help people with this terrible subject, called “After Suicide.” He lost his beloved grandma to suicide, and endured terrible grief and shock. Fr. Alar is a priest of the Marians of the Immaculate Conception in Stockbridge, MA. They promote the teachings of Divine Mercy. Catholics must do all they can, to prevent the horrors of abortion, baby murder– as well as suicide, and so-called “assisted” suicide– murder of oneself.
