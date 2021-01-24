During their annual meeting in November of last year, a critical mass of the Catholic bishops of the United States recognized that Joe Biden’s election to the presidency had brought the Church to a critical point.
The president-elect had long spoken, and with evident sincerity, about the ways in which his Catholic faith sustained him in times of great suffering, including the deaths of his first wife and his son. He regularly attended Mass and was famous for bragging about carrying his rosary with him. In his 2020 campaign, he quoted Pope Francis, spoke often about his affection for religious sisters, and invoked the social doctrine of the Church as a source of his policy positions.
Yet throughout his Senate career and his eight years as vice president, Biden had become an ever more strident supporter of the most extreme interpretation of the abortion regime imposed on the country by Roe v. Wade in 1973 and reinforced by Planned Parenthood v. Casey in 1992. He was an avid supporter of Obergefell v. Hodges and “gay marriage” (and officiated at one such ceremony himself when vice president). There was no visible distance between his recent policy positions, on the one hand, and those of the most aggressive LGBT and “gender theory” advocates on the other. Moreover, he seemed oblivious to the threats that all of this posed to the religious freedom of Catholic institutions and the conscience rights of Catholics in health care, education, and other fields. During the 2020 primary campaign, he went so far as to say that, as president, he would rescind the exemption from Obamacare’s contraceptive mandate (which included some abortifacients) that the outgoing administration had granted to the Little Sisters of the Poor, who refused to include contraceptives and abortifacients in their employees’ health insurance coverage.
The November USCCB meeting reached what one bishop later described as a “thundering consensus” that an inflection point had been reached; another bishop said that the meeting concluded with a “strong, clear mandate” for action. What, then, to do?
The president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles, decided to appoint a Working Group on Engaging the New Administration, which would propose a plan of action in light of this unprecedented challenge to the Church’s sacramental and moral coherence. The Working Group would be chaired by the USCCB vice president, Archbishop Allen Vigneron of Detroit; its bishop-members would include the chairmen of the relevant USCCB standing committees; and it would make its recommendations to conference president Gomez as soon as possible.
In two meetings the Working Group quickly reached consensus and formulated their recommendations to Archbishop Gomez. As Gomez later reported to the bishops, the Working Group proposed two initiatives. The first would be a letter to the new president from Archbishop Gomez, writing as a pastor. The letter would promise support for the new administration in areas of agreement. It would also identify administration policies, including abortion, that the bishops believed violated human dignity, and it would urge the new president to reassess his positions on these questions. The second initiative proposed by the Working Group was the development of a conference statement on the Church’s eucharistic coherence.
The latter remains to be developed — and will be — but Archbishop Gomez agreed with the Working Group’s recommendation that an approach to the new president be made as soon as possible. Rather than a letter, Gomez opted to issue a public statement on the day of Mr. Biden’s inauguration.
The day before the inauguration, however, Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago and Cardinal Joseph Tobin of Newark put intense pressure on Archbishop Gomez to make no statement, as did the apostolic nuncio to the United States, Archbishop Christophe Pierre. Archbishop Gomez resisted those pressures and planned to release his statement at 9 a.m. on Inauguration Day, three hours before the new president was sworn into office. Then the Secretariat of State of the Holy See intervened, demanding that the statement’s release be delayed. The charitable interpretation of this unprecedented interference in the proposed action of a national conference of bishops is that it reflected a Vatican concern that the first Catholic statement on the new president come from the pope himself (as it did shortly after noon on January 20, in an anodyne message of congratulations). It might also be speculated, not unreasonably, that representations were made to the Vatican, and perhaps to Pope Francis himself, by some of those who had tried to badger Archbishop Gomez into silence.
In an online article published in America, an unnamed Vatican official said that the Holy See had not been aware of an impending statement by Archbishop Gomez until hours before the statement’s scheduled release. Who, one wonders, might have raised concerns about such a statement with Roman officials at the last minute and urged Vatican intervention in American public affairs? Did anyone, on either side of the Atlantic, consider that such interference was precisely what centuries of hoary Protestant black legends (not to mention Thomas Nast cartoons) had warned about? Would the Holy See have attempted to quash or delay the publication of a statement by the president of the German bishops’ conference (some of whose recent public utterances have not displayed a familiarity with settled issues of Catholic doctrine and practice)? Why does the new ultramontanism apply only to the United States?
These are interesting questions for the future.
In the event, Archbishop Gomez’s statement was released shortly after President Biden completed his inaugural address. It was clearly a pastoral statement, not a political manifesto. Its tone was entirely respectful and devoid of clericalism. It acknowledged the new president’s refreshing and publicly expressed piety in “a time of growing and aggressive secularism in American culture.” It pledged to work with the incoming administration on issues the bishops had highlighted in the most recent edition of their guide, Forming Consciences for Faithful Citizenship, such as immigration policy, criminal justice reform, combating racism, and empowering the poor. It welcomed “President Biden’s call for national healing and unity” and proposed a conversation with the new president and administration on steps to build a culture of life in the United States.
And the statement properly highlighted the unique moral gravity of the life issues, emphasizing that the abortion license is “not only a private matter [but] raises troubling and fundamental questions of fraternity, solidarity, and inclusion in the human community.” Thus, Archbishop Gomez wrote, the abortion issue “is a matter of social justice,” for Americans “cannot ignore the reality that abortion rates are higher among the poor and minorities, and that the procedure is regularly used to eliminate children who would be born with disabilities.”
By any reasonable standard, Archbishop Gomez’s statement was balanced and measured; absent the controversy that erupted before and after its release, some would likely have argued that it was too balanced and too measured. The controversy, however, underscored the statement’s firm, clear, and unambiguous stance on the “preeminent priority” of the life issues—and thus heightened the impact of those parts of the statement that the dissident cardinals may have found so objectionable that they tried to quash the entire document.
Later on Inauguration Day, Cardinal Cupich issued a statement, followed by a series of tweets, deploring Archbishop Gomez’s statement as “ill-considered,” a “surprise to many bishops,” and the result of “internal institutional failures” on the part of the USCCB. Whether these harsh judgments reflect opinion in Rome as well as Chicago is not clear. In any case, they do not bear careful scrutiny.
The suggestion that Archbishop Gomez was somehow acting independently of the bishops’ conference and thus in an irresponsible way is itself unfair and irresponsible. The archbishop’s statement was crafted in response to the recommendations of the Working Group he had appointed in November. Those recommendations in turn reflected the broad consensus among the bishops displayed at their November meeting. Moreover, in identifying areas of agreement and disagreement with the incoming administration, the statement did not go beyond anything the USCCB had said for years, even decades. To suggest that there was something unprecedented here is to falsify history. What was indeed unprecedented, as Archbishop Gomez pointed out in his statement, was the situation of a president of the United States who professed a devout and heartfelt Catholicism and yet was publicly committed to facilitating grave moral evils. To fail to acknowledge that fact, and to fail to address it with the new president, would have cost the bishops dearly in terms of their own self-respect — and their public credibility.
No bishop who attended the November USCCB meeting and listened carefully to the concerns expressed there could possibly have been surprised by the content of Archbishop Gomez’s statement. The statement reflected quite precisely the dominant themes of that meeting: There are many grave moral issues in the contemporary public policy debate, but the life issues, as Pope Francis himself has insisted, have priority because they touch basic questions of human dignity and the first principles of justice. Some may have been surprised that Archbishop Gomez had the courage to write so forthrightly to President Biden, and do so after having been pressured by two cardinals; but any such surprise betrays an ignorance of the man. Archbishop Gomez is a quiet and gentle person who does not seek the spotlight; he is not an inveterate tweeter; he is not confrontational. More to the point, however, he is a man of deep faith and solid piety, who understood in November that an inflection point had been reached and that the Church’s evangelical credibility was at stake because of that. He offered a profile in episcopal courage at a moment when a few others — the real outliers in this drama — were demanding (one hopes without recognizing the analogy) a reprise of the accommodationist approach to Catholic public officials long championed by Theodore McCarrick, not least during the 2004 election.
Over the past several months, a consensus has emerged among the American bishops, including virtually the entire episcopal leadership of the USCCB: Maintaining a false façade of episcopal unity is not worth the sacrifice of the truths which the Church must speak. Those include the truth about the Church’s own sacramental integrity and eucharistic coherence; the truths about the inalienable dignity and value of every human life from conception until natural death; the truth about religious freedom in full and the conscience rights of those who refuse to act against human dignity; and the truth about the Church’s concern for the spiritual health of Catholic public officials who, with whatever degree of subjective culpability, nevertheless facilitate grave moral evils.
In his often-moving inaugural address, President Biden called us to “end this civil war that pits red against blue” and declared his belief that “we can do this if we open our souls instead of hardening our hearts.” I doubt that Archbishop José Gomez was given an advance copy of the president’s address. But, providentially, his statement on Inauguration Day was a pastor’s invitation to President Biden to do just that: to open his soul to the fullness of Catholic truth. The archbishop deserves great credit for having the courage to do that, as do the many, many cardinals and bishops who supported him — and who will continue to work to turn this inflection point into a moment of evangelical Catholic renewal, irrespective of the costs.
The above comes from a Jan. 21 story by George Weigel in First Things.
Now let’s see George Weigel do an expose of Archbishop Gomez’s Religious Eduction Conference.
Well, Dave…I’m guessing you’d have had a huge problem with St. Thomas More too…must give the good saint the ‘shudders’…..
Mark, as one who has read of More, I am curious what problems Dave would have with him by virtue of his criticizing the REC. A serious query.
May God bless, protect and guide Archbishop Gomez, Archbishop Cordileone and all the good bishops who are standing up for life.
And let us pray that the bishops do indeed develop and promulgate “a conference statement on the Church’s eucharistic coherence.”
Currently, some bishops, including some cardinals, appear to promote an indiscriminate distribution of the precious Body and Blood of our Lord to whoever wants it. A clear statement and practice regarding worthy reception of Holy Communion is the merciful and loving thing to do. See 1 Corinthians 11:24-30.
I’ll give it to Archbishop Gomez: he got this one right.
I hope the USCCB fractures into a completely dysfunctional body as a result of this. Then we’ll see who the faithful prelates in the American church are once and for all, even though it isn’t hard to categorize them already.
Kevin, Yes the Lord has been doing a lot of dividing as of late. He is asking us to choose who we will serve. I continue to pray that the last workers of the day are a large crew. For all receive the same wage at the end of the day as Jesus tells us in the parable.
Kevin, the USCCB can’t fracture and this is no where near as bad as it has been in the past.
Sure it can. For most of the Church’s history there have not been permanent national Church conferences. The successors to the Apostles are bishops, not ecclesiastical bureaucracies. The USCCB didn’t exist until 1966. Yet, Catholic American Saints did. :)
Anonymous Clergyman, they could change Canon Law but that would not be the fracturing of the USCCB.
What a weird statement. In the early centuries there were Local Churches and Patriarchates. I don’t think the Metropolitan Archbishop of Constantinople ever thought of his role as one of a beurocrat.
Yes it can. All it takes is for several bishops to declare that they are not going to pay the assessment to support USCCB operations anymore, opting instead to keep those monies within their diocese. Then some bishops could also say that they don’t see the point of attending the conference meetings anymore. Bishops are ordinaries of their own dioceses. Their dioceses are their primary responsibility. They are not vice presidents of some national corporation.
Can. 447 A conference of bishops, a permanent institution, is a group of bishops of some nation or certain territory who jointly exercise certain pastoral functions for the Christian faithful of their territory in order to promote the greater good which the Church offers to humanity, especially through forms and programs of the apostolate fittingly adapted to the circumstances of time and place, according to the norm of law.
Can. 448 §1. As a general rule, a conference of bishops includes those who preside over all the particular churches of the same nation, according to the norm of can. 450.
§2. If, however, in the judgment of the Apostolic See, having heard the diocesan bishops concerned, the circumstances of persons or things suggest it, a conference of bishops can be erected for a territory of lesser or greater area, so that it only includes either bishops of some particular churches constituted in a certain territory or those who preside over particular churches in different nations. It is for the Apostolic See to establish special norms for each of them.
Can. 449 §1. It is only for the supreme authority of the Church to erect, suppress, or alter conferences of bishops, after having heard the bishops concerned.
It seems that Archbishop Gomez is beginning to standup to the Mahony/Cupich clan. This is truly heartening. Let’s hope it continues.
If Cupich is against Gomez, I am with Gomez. He is my bishop and have consistently found him a good man. Thank you.
On inauguration day I committed to pray daily for the next 4 years for the conversion of the President of the US. I guess I have to add a few Cardinals and Archbishops to that list. God bless Archbishop Gomez.
If the holy archbishop recognizes the “anti-Catholic” nature of the president, why was there no outcry before the elections? The Biden administration sure looks and acts like the anti-Catholic movement in Spain that almost snuffed the life of St. Josemaria Escriva, the founder of Opus Dei.
It is very discouraging to the point of – who do we believe – how do we worship – when time and time again the leadership of the Catholic Church kisses the butt of these immoral democrat politicians. Mr. Biden, by Canon law, self excommunicated himself from the church years ago, the NCCB condemned Mr. Biden years ago and yet our leadership says nothing and worse yet supports him and his administration. We have lost our country by this last election, are we, have we, lost lost our place of worship also ?
The United States of America is not lost. In every transition there are some who remain discontent too long. Pray for an end to division and a new committment to national civility and harmony.
The Republic of the United States is gone, taken over by the Socialist’s and bedfellows. There has never been a change in political power like this one as the democrat [political party has been taken over by foreign ideals. Gone and not to be found again is the Democratic political party of Roosevelt Truman and JFK. With Harris having a good chance of being president the USA will be unrecognizable.
i do not think your assessment of the current situation is correct but a Christian’s job is to evangelize and to pray and to do works of mercy. That doesn’t change with the form of government or who is president.
You may feel a little more anxious or you may change your methods but we can’t get distracted.
Bedfellows. That’s a political party I’ve never heard of.
Isn’t that the new Sino-American Party, led by Bay Area Congressman Eric “I won’t say if I had sex with that woman” Swalwell and his Chinese consort Fang Fang aka Christine?
At the urging of Person Pelosi, they’re changing the name to Bedx.
That’s much more gender and sex inclusive.
The more pressing question is…why didn’t the Bishops call out Biden before the election?
They did.
Some bishops did, to be sure, but most did not, if my antennae were set properly pre-election. One can be certain this recent Vatican/Cupich intervention indicates which candidate Pope Francis favored, and that had to figure in the silence of many bishops, or so it seems to me. If I am wrong I would welcome correction.
And yet ‘brave’ Gomez voted for Biden anyway.
Hymie, how do you know that Archbishop Gomez voted for Mr. Biden?
Biden’s position on abortion is to the Bishops’ actions-for many years- to aid and abet the sexual abuse of children by priest and religious.
“Hoary Protestant black legends”, “Thomas Nast cartoons”, “the new Ultramontanism”.
I think Weigel’s been playing Scrabble with Bishop Barron again.