LA’s own Fr. Greg Boyle and Sister Norma Pimentel are among the major Catholic names headlining this year’s Los Angeles Religious Education Congress, which is being held virtually for the first time due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The online event will take place Feb. 18-21 and will include many familiar REC attractions including concerts, art exhibits, workshops, and even an exhibit hall — all in a virtual format.

This year’s theme, “Proclaim the Promise” is “an invitation to believe that our lives and our world are sustained by God’s promise” in today’s times, said Sister Rosalia Meza, director of the Office of Religious Education of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, which organizes the event.

Besides Fr. Boyle, founder of Homeboy Industries, and Sister Pimentel, who was named one of Time Magazine’s Most Influential People of 2020, other keynote speakers include Bishop Robert McElroy of San Diego; Sister Teresa Maya, former president of the Leadership Conference of Women Religious (LCWR); Bishop Fernand Cheri, auxiliary bishop of New Orleans; and Noel Diaz, founder of Spanish-language broadcast network El Sembrador….

The above comes from a Jan. 28 story in the Angelus News.

Not mentioned in Angelus News story is that Bishop McElroy will speak on “What is truth?” and that pro-homosexual Father James Martin will speak at the Congress.