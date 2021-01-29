LA’s own Fr. Greg Boyle and Sister Norma Pimentel are among the major Catholic names headlining this year’s Los Angeles Religious Education Congress, which is being held virtually for the first time due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The online event will take place Feb. 18-21 and will include many familiar REC attractions including concerts, art exhibits, workshops, and even an exhibit hall — all in a virtual format.
This year’s theme, “Proclaim the Promise” is “an invitation to believe that our lives and our world are sustained by God’s promise” in today’s times, said Sister Rosalia Meza, director of the Office of Religious Education of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, which organizes the event.
Besides Fr. Boyle, founder of Homeboy Industries, and Sister Pimentel, who was named one of Time Magazine’s Most Influential People of 2020, other keynote speakers include Bishop Robert McElroy of San Diego; Sister Teresa Maya, former president of the Leadership Conference of Women Religious (LCWR); Bishop Fernand Cheri, auxiliary bishop of New Orleans; and Noel Diaz, founder of Spanish-language broadcast network El Sembrador….
The above comes from a Jan. 28 story in the Angelus News.
Not mentioned in Angelus News story is that Bishop McElroy will speak on “What is truth?” and that pro-homosexual Father James Martin will speak at the Congress.
As Dr. Ralph Martin notes and documents in his new book, A Church in Crisis, “Year after year, at the biggest Catholic religious education conference in the world, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles’s annual Religious Education Congress, keynote talks and workshops are regularly presented by dissident Catholics.”
Previously, at this conference, Rev. James Martin SJ got a standing ovation when he told religious educators to “affirm second and third graders” in their LGBTQ identities! That’s child abuse. Many children naturally go through a time of questioning of their sexuality. Adults should not be exploiting children at that vulnerable age for their ends.
Those of you who are the faithful of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, have you shared your concern (maybe even outrage) with your archbishop?
And let’s not forget that Fr. Boyle, not just Fr. Martin, also condones sodomy: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cZADuLzzRHw&lc=UghJgK2iyyddMngCoAEC
“What is Truth?” What kind of insipid claptrap is Bishop McElroy prattling about now? Oh, and speaking of Truth, McElroy said about Archbishop Vigano..”he consistently subordinates the pursuit of comprehensive truth to partisanship, division and distortion”. Oh, the irony!!!
Pontius Pilate, “What is truth?” (John 18:38)
Bishop McElroy, “What is truth?”
Interesting choice for the bishop’s talk.
“… an uproar was starting, he took water and washed his hands in front of the crowd. ‘I am innocent of this man’s blood,’ he said.” (Matt. 27:24)
“Health officials urge the public to thoroughly wash their hands as a means to stay healthy.” NBC7 San Diego in a story about the diocese.
“Abortion and climate change are both crucial.” Bp. McElroy
“”We must be clear in identifying this moment as the logical trajectory of the last four years of President Trump’s leadership of our country and stare in the face how we have stood by without giving greater witness to the terrible danger that leadership rooted in division brings to a democratic society.” Bp. McElroy on the day of the riot at the Capitol
“If we are to build a more welcoming church in the United States, the searing issue of judgmentalism must be faced.” Bp. McElroy
“Pope Francis’ message to President Biden fundamentally speaks to him in his humanity, a man of Catholic faith striving to serve his nation and his God,” wrote McElroy. “This is how we, the bishops of the United States, should encourage our new President: by entering into a relationship of dialogue, not judgment.”
In a recent article in the Catholic Thing, Fr. Paul Scalia writes, “Sin is the construction of my own petty little kingdom. It might be a squalid, selfish, peevish place, but at least it’s mine. Admission into the Kingdom of God requires that I repent and renounce this miserable rival kingdom.” I am trying to renounce daily my own rival kingdom which creeps into my life. Why would I ever think to enter the rival kingdom of another despite clerical rank, ecclesial status, or personal opinion which does not conform to that of the kingdom of Jesus? They can talk, but I’m not listening. Give me truth and Jesus, not opinions of men.
This virtual RECongress is going to flop. A source told me that registrations are way below what they hoped for. They won’t publish numbers. Nobody wants to watch videos of these people.