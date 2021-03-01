The following is a Feb. 26 statement from San Jose Bishop Oscar Cantú:
I join all Catholics and people of faith in Santa Clara County in expressing our satisfaction in tonight’s U.S. Supreme Court decision rejecting Santa Clara County’s ban on indoor worship services. Santa Clara was the only county in the country to continue such a ban. Banning indoor worship and yet allowing people to gather at airports, personal services establishments, and retail shopping is unconstitutional — and the Supreme Court has said so several times.
In support, the Diocese of San Jose worked with Becket Law to file a friend-of-the-court brief in the matter of Gateway City Church v. Newsom before the Supreme Court on February 24, 2021. We are grateful to San Jose’s Gateway City Church and The Spectrum Church, Campbell’s The Home Church and Orchard Community Church and Morgan Hill’s Trinity Bible Church for their efforts to uphold our right to worship in Santa Clara County, as guaranteed by the US Constitution.
All parishes, missions, and chapels in the Diocese of San Jose may resume indoor worship services up to 20% capacity effective immediately, but only if and when each parish can safely do so following all masking, social distancing, and sanitization protocols.
As we continue to protect the most vulnerable among us, the dispensation from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass is still in effect. Parishes will continue to offer outdoor and livestream Masses wherever possible for parishioners who are vulnerable to COVID-19 or hesitant about indoor worship.
Let us move forward in hope, continuing all necessary safety precautions and receiving the vaccine when it is our turn as we seek to protect life in our communities. Let us pray for all those suffering from the effects of the pandemic and its aftermath.
Statement provided by the Diocese of San Jose.
The COVID trend is encouraging, not only here in CA but for the first time since the pandemic, there is really no state that is surging in cases. I am keeping my eye on the New York – New Jersey – Conecticut cases, as the decline seems to have haulted there.
God willing, our people will continue to mask and double mask, keep distance, and do things outside and the decline continues and the variants don’t take over. We aren’t over this horrible thing yet, but hopefully we can do this until as many people get vaccinated as are able.
I hope your Lenten disciplines are fruitful and that you all stay safe and healthy!
At least the Diocese of San Jose filed an amicus/friend of the Court brief with the Supreme Court last week, in support of our evangelical brothers and sisters who are leading the fight for religious liberty. I spoke with one evangelical pastor and he was glad the Catholic church(es) joined in. Let’s give credit where credit is due. Better late than never. Thank and encourage people when they do the right thing and maybe the next time they’ll step up sooner.
Is there an update on Bishop Cantu’s decision to hire an abortion supporting and gay marriage supporting woman to be the president of his Catholic high school?
I’ve asked around and heard nothing. For many, if she is permitted to become president of a diocesan institution on July 1, any notion of Bishop Cantu being pro-life will be blown away. San Francisco Archbishop John Joseph Mitty may be turning in his grave. Currently, there’s nothing on the Mitty High website about the new president. Yet, I learned, “Recognizing that the world is constantly changing, Archbishop Mitty educators strive to be ‘guided by a changing generation and know that, therefore, every educator…is required to change, in the sense of knowing how to communicate with the young’ (Pope Francis).” I suspect they intend that to mean more than simply learning how to communicate with the next generation. A religious studies teacher there was promoting gay marriage years ago.
over half the department was teaching gay marriage would become accepted by the church eventually. now it’s probably just about 100% of them. when my daughter was enrolled there the girls’ baskeball coach and a Spanish teacher were in lesbian relationships/civil unions, and everyone knew about it. never again would I send a child to that school. problem is none of the Catholic high schools in the diocese are any better. probably get a better Christian education at Valley Christian.