Archbishop Cordileone of San Francisco is permitting pastors in the Archdiocese of San Francisco to celebrate Masses indoors as they determine safe and comply with the health directives of the archdiocese.
This includes parishes in Marin, San Francisco and San Mateo counties.
Below is part of what he wrote to priests of the archdiocese earlier today (Dec. 18).
“In the midst of this continuing pandemic, it is always much safer to hold large gatherings outdoors. I therefore ask you to continue to celebrate Mass outdoors (or to start if you haven’t yet) whenever possible. Even with winter upon us, God has blessed us with many days in which the weather has been quite amenable to the outdoor celebration of Mass.At the same time, we cannot rely on this always being the case.
“Therefore, if in your best judgment it would be safer for your people to have Mass indoors rather than outdoors, you may bring them into the church for Mass observing the 20% capacity rule and all of the safety protocols of the Archdiocese. The determination of safety may depend not only on the weather (e.g., rain, cold or wind) but other factors as well, such as security (e.g., Mass after nightfall in certain neighborhoods) and avoidance of bodily harm (e.g., a large group in a limited outdoor space immediately next to a street during peak traffic hours).”
Read more from the Dec. 18 letter from Archbishop Cordileone.
COVID cases in his diocese are at an all time high. Some of these indoor masses will become super-spreader events. I hope the Archbishop is prepared for the backlash, and that pastors use more common sense than he does.
https://www.cnn.com/2020/08/05/health/ohio-church-coronavirus-spread/index.html
CNN Article? You can do better.
YFC, Masses following health protocols have not been spreaders of disease. See below from three medical doctors (not a governor).
https://www.ncregister.com/news/doctors-say-evidence-shows-mass-is-safe-when-guidelines-are-followed
Also, the CNN (no bias there) story that you linked does not indicate that health protocols were followed.
Several states allow worship with health protocols and limited capacity and have not been virus spreaders.
On the contrary, we’re in the news as being an epicenter of the virus after more than nine months of strict lockdown and we don’t allow one worshipper inside a church.
Please allow facts to influence your predetermined conclusion.
Very nicely said!
Ahhh yes….that wonderful medical journal The National Catholic Register. How do you explain the SF Catholic wedding that resulted in many many cases (https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/coronavirus/coronavirus-outbreak-linked-to-wedding-at-iconic-san-francisco-church/2333443/) ?
Here is yet another article detailing the dangers of indoor church services:
https://www.wral.com/coronavirus/data-shows-clusters-of-covid-cases-linked-to-church-services/19347033/
I’m sure it is true that mask wearing and distancing, and proper ventilation, reduce the spread of the virus. However, speaking and singing increase the spread significantly. That is why it is not a good comparison between what happens at a Church and, say, what happens in other places. Besides this, most spread of this virus happens within households, but the majority of other cases cannot be attributed to ANY location or event. So just because we don’t hear of spread at a Mass doesn’t mean it didn’t happen.
So we are left to conclude that indoor activities, even with mask and distance WILL spread the virus. And with an aged Catholic population, we know many will die. And indeed we know that the virus IS spread in Churches….here is one particularly well documented case: https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/one-man-coronavirus-attending-ohio-church-service-led-infection-91-n1236030
We are literally weeks away from the most vulnerable getting a life saving vaccine, so why take this step now?
YFC, the contrast is the three medical doctors (reported in NC Reg.) contrasted with a politician’s statement (reported by CNN).
(None of the sources quoted here are medical journals, yours included.) And, they are referring to church services with health protocols, unlike church services reported by others. There is a difference, of course. Do you really think the Archbishop wants to kill people, including his flock (who are financial donors, if your cynicism is near what it appears to be)?
Ahhh yes….that wonderful medical journal CNN.
YFC wants all masses terminated until the scam has bled the country dry and then he and the rest of the left will think of another scam to impose on us.
bohemond, why do you say untrue things….I advocate for outdoor masses. Bearing false witness again?
YFC close the masses but keep those bath houses open….
again, bohemond, tell the truth. I want masses open outside. Some inside is ok if the church is big enough and ventilated enough. And no, keep other indoor venues also closed like bars and bathhouses….which they are. If you are going to insist on speaking for me, please get it right.
Yes, the sky is falling!
As of 2 weeks ago, COVID deaths reach 103 in Downey
DOWNEY — The number of Downey residents killed by COVID-19 has reached triple digits, as the highly contagious virus continues its surge across Los Angeles County.
County health officials on Saturday announced 11,476 new cases of COVID-19, along with 70 new deaths.
in Downey, the virus has killed 103 people and infected 7,563. Fifty-three people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 at PIH Health Hospital Downey.
Health officials are imploring residents to stay home to limit the virus’ spread.
“This is an extraordinarily challenging time. Hospitals are stressed and filling up with hundreds of new COVID-19 positive patients each day, our healthcare workers are exhausted, and deaths are reaching an all-time high,” said county health director said Barbara Ferrer.
“Actions taken by each of us continue to make or break our collective ability to prevent many people from becoming infected, seriously ill and potentially passing away from COVID-19.”
Health, NewsEric PierceDecember 12, 2020
https://www.thedowneypatriot.com/articles/covid-deaths-reach-103-in-downey
YFC is all for so-called “safe sex” but not safe Mass.
Yes, those lockdowns and masks sure have proven to be effective, haven’t they? One has only to view Birx and Fauci’s hypocrisies.
Remember the “2 weeks to lockdown to get this undercontrol and insure healthcare isn’t over whelmed” 240 days ago?
YFC,
At a maximum capacity of 20%, no one is going to get COVID by merely attending Mass indoors.
Steve Seitz, I know of someone who caught it staying home. The only contact she had with anyone was a grocery delivery that was left at her door. You can’t say that no one get Covid attending Mass indoors even at only 20% capacity.
Anonymous,
True, freak accidents of nature and other rare occurrences can happen under any scenario. However, for the purpose of the current conversation, we’re talking about general situations/behavior and political/legal scenarios which preclude such fine points.
I hope the YFC is prepared for the backlash, and that other posters use more common sense than use a source like CNN.
It has been reported by many many news outlets, not just CNN.
The doctors who say this didn’t publish in a peer reviewed journal, they published on a blog, which is unclear whether the blog even rejects any articles submitted to them. In the original Real Clear Science blog post, they don’t show materials and methods, they don’t do any kind of statistical analysis on their “data”. They rely on the fact that because they didn’t happen to have seen any press reports of transmission at Mass, they conclude that transmission at Mass is not possible, even though we can trace thousands of cases to indoor religious services. They just ignore all of that data. They ignore the fact that we are NEVER told where the vast majority of cases come from, and they make to attempt to dig a bit deeper. Hundreds of priests all over Europe have died from COVID, they just ignore that too.
Folks, stick your head in the sands, but we are in for a few bleak weeks. The Archbishop could have waited until the Thanksgiving-Christmas wave had come and gone and vaccines had been deployed to the most vulnerable. Nope. He issued this decree at the worst possible moment.
YFC,
Simple common sense [and experience] tells you that it’s much safer to be indoors at a maximum capacity of 20% than being outdoors being exposed to the winter elements.
If the science doesn’t make sense, it’s probably because it’s fake science.
YFC is well prepared for a back lash, no doubt.
YFC, the ongoing, self proclaimed expert for the Cal Catholic readers:
Could you please tell us what degree you have, in what field, and
your work experience in public health?
You appear to be much more qualified in journalism and democratic party politics.
Do really believe you are qualified to speak for the medical and health professions?
And enlighten us as to what references and what data have you accessed, for your opinions on covid.
So far. it appears your basic source consists of the New York Times, and your
education in science and health, to be quite limited, at best.
Considering the above, do you really think you are qualified to insist on Church closures?
Or, even to have the chutzpah to continue insisting that the Church follow your directives?
What a ridiculous set of questions. Everything I post I post with a link. Most of what everyone else posts is nonsense. Sometimes they even have the gall to say, “oh i read somewhere that….”
I do have degrees in biological sciences. And I read relevant articles in Science, Lancet, New England Journal of Medicine, and many others. I give links to lay articles based on those professional journals because they are easier for most people to understand.
Keep denying this all you want. Attack the messenger, whether it be me, Fauci, New York Times. Deaths will continue to increase. We are averaging 2500-3000 deaths in this country alone EVERY DAY.
Then just post the info that you think we’ll all benefit from and let us make decisions for ourselves and out familes instead of the constant and repetitive scare mongering.
Thanks for the advice. I am informing. If you find information to be scary, then I can’t help you. Sometimes information isn’t all about what time Santa arrives.
A curious remark…yfc is stating that those of us who want to open our businesses, our Libraries and Schools, and continue on with a normal live, are somehow cowards and believe only in the wishful safety personified by Santa Claus. Well, No, yfc. We are not the cowards here. We wish to return to our normal lives, and take what comes our way, as typified by the great generation of WW2. We understand that there is some risk in contracting covid. There are also the risks of everyday life, heart disease, cancer, accidents, pneumonia, other flus. We wish to return to our normal lives, despite these usual risks, borne without complaint by prior generations of Americans. This does require some courage, and it is not us who wish to hide, afraid to leave home, quivering in terror about covid.
I would really appreciate it if you wouldn’t put words into my mouth. I never said anyone was a coward for wanting to return to normal life, and I never said a word about libraries (which can probably be safely opened in most places). I also never mentioned schools, but are probably fine for young kids because respiratory experts think they don’t have strong enough breathing to exhale the virus very far.
You aren’t a coward for wanting things to be open. This is painful for all of us. But I think that when we have an option to do things outside during this pandemic, we should, in order to save lives. This is the cross we must bare for another few months. And for those in Los Angeles or San Mateo, that may not be such a heavy burden. If we are in Billings Montana, that might be a different story. That is all I am saying.
CNN? How did I kmow that lYFC would be the first to respond! As I’ve commented before, the Diocese of Brooklyn has been open for indoor Masses since the end of June & no new cases, so give it up & stop reading & listening to the fake news!
My parish was open in November. All the protocols were followed. Everyone distanced and no one removed their mask. We only had a cantor instead of the choir. Much more safety in place than in the grocery store. Sadly I doubt it will open for Christmas.
If these Masses become super-spreader event, and Covid victims can establish the masses as the source, I hope the Abp has several outstanding lawyers available. He may well need their professional services, To say nothing of a large insurance policy.
Why? Nobody is forced to attend Mass.
If I decide to attend Mass and take the chance of contacting COVID, that is on me, not on the Archbishop!
There is just as much danger of health problems with outdoor Masses in the cold or visits to the grocery or hardware store. I know, there is a lot of talk about “equality” in today’s culture, but the Church hasn’t been treated with equality for a very long time.
Father, you’re right. We’re not asking for special treatment, just equal treatment.
The Church isn’t the only one that doesn’t get equal treatment. Republicans and conservatives rarely get equal treatment by the news media.
Follow the Science !!!
Guv Newsome has a degree
in Political Science …. Sheesh !!
Like Stevie Wonder leading Ray Charles
across the 405 Freeway at Rush Hour
Bless you, Archbishop Cordileone, for providing Jesus to His faithful who need the Savior as food for the journey unto eternal life, even if this life POSSIBLY be shortened. I attend in person indoors every Sunday with mask and distancing. If this causes early admission into paradise, so be it. As Joe Diffie sings in his C&W song, “Lord I wanna go to Heaven, but I don’t wanna go tonight”, yet my whole purpose here on this earth is to prepare for the next life in Word, Sacrament, and announcing the gospel in charity as Jesus directs me, not government officials. I do not need government bureaucrats to tell me how to live my faith. I need Jesus either for the long term or the short term on this earth.
Members of my family have been going to church inside and outside, ushering and taking Communion and volunteering for other organizations to help feed the needy, and with the necessary precautions none of us have even gotten a cold, let alone COVID.
One of our family members and her husband and children probably had COVID way back at the beginning of the year, and they know exactly where they got it — from a party where another mother let her daughter attend while she still had a fever. They all survived it. Take reasonable precautions, but don’t live in fear.
The virus is here until the end of time. We need herd immunity which only comes through letting the virus run its course and weaken over time. We have been informed at the hospital where I work that the vaccine won’t necessarily prevent contracting the virus so we still have to mask with both an N95, and a layer three surgical mask, gown, face shield or goggles and a gown. So…vaccine useless other than political tool all for a virus with 99.7 survival rate. We will all die one day and God determines when that is according to His purpose. Now that the Red Cross has finally looked at blood supplies. We now know that people had antibodies in October of 2019 but by all means suppress everything. 130,000 people are estimated to starve to death but the end of 2020 due to the lockdowns. I will never understand people who support euthanasia and abortion going bonkers over this but care nothing about those people. This reset ain’t so great.
I am a different “Anon.” Bless Abp. Cordileone! He is doing a great job! He is very reasonable with his episcopal leadership, in response to the COVID-19 crisis. None of us are professionals in the medical profession. But that is not necessary. Each Catholic family has to decide what is best for their needs. I am much older, very careful, follow all Pandemic protocols, and take no chances. I am one of the few attending Mass at our parish church, with very strict precautions. I also watch daily Mass online, and make Spiritual Communions, do other devotions, pray for the sick and dying and their loved ones, pray for an end to the Pandemic, and basically lead a strict, quarantined life– lots of hand-washing, masks, social distancing when I leave home, and keep my apt. (plus my clothing, footwear, and personal items) extremely clean.
Do we have covid-19 virus spreading across the nation at warp speed? Yes! Does wearing a mask, social distancing, etc. bring an end to the virus? Not likely, but it slows down the likelihood that you will give the virus to someone else. More importantly, it reduces the likelihood that the hospitals will be overwhelmed. That is why we do it. Are the hospitals overwhelmed? Most are; not enough beds, not enough staff, staff too tired to work, and on. Would another lockdown cure the virus? Who knows? What we do know is that too many people, far too many, did not follow the protocols last spring, so the virus spread across the country. Read the history of the Spanish Flu of 1918 to see how people responded to simple instructions from healthcare workers. This is serious stuff. Since most of us are not trained scientists, we should listen to those who are, thinking of this as a science issue, not a political or religious issue.
Actually, speak for yourself, I am a medical professional and I treat covid pts everyday in my specialty practice. I’m also in a high risk group due to my age. By all means take precautions you wish but medically some of this stuff doesn’t make sense. Bacterial pneumonia is on the rise due to mask wearing in the public. You n the hospital we change masks frequently. The public doesn’t. Where do these bacterial pneumonia pts end up? You guessed, in close proximity to seriously ill covid pts. But well, science. Masks all the time also reduce natural immunity from other pathogens. 70-80% of all covid pts are known to have worn masks all or most of the time according to the CDC. But, science. Ivermectin has been shown in multiple studies to be effective at all stages of covid but banned. Hmmm, science. How are we any different than Germans in the 1920’s and 30’s. Will we just sing a little louder? History says we will, but, science.